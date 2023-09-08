NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will attend the DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Sept. 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neil Frohnapple, director of investor relations. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at www.timken.com/investors.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

