The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. announced that Theodore Zittell, has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, and the Company has appointed Mr. Larry Weintraub of Los Angeles, CA, as Tinley's new CEO. Mr. Zittell, who has been an integral part of Tinley's since 2016, will continue as a director on Tinley's board and serve as Chairman. Mr. Weintraub is an accomplished marketing executive and entrepreneur.

In 1999, Mr. Weintraub co-founded Fanscape, the first social media marketing agency, which he ran as CEO until its sale to advertising giant, Omnicom in 2014. Following the sale, Mr. Weintraub assumed the role of Chief Innovation Officer within Omnicom's creative agency, TMA (The Marketing Arm) where he worked with many of the world's largest brands including Samsung, Frito Lay, Uber, State Farm, US Army, and P&G. Mr. Weintraub remained with Omnicom until 2023 when he formed his own CEO consultancy, Great Gig Strategy.