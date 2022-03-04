Tinley Beverage : Q1 Interim Financial Statement
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Table of Contents
March 31, 2021
Page
Independent Auditors' Report
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Financial Position
3
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
9-21
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,360,374
2,258,526
Accounts receivable (Note 4)
112,581
90,100
Inventories (Note 5)
987,995
785,896
Prepaid expenses
171,314
288,425
Total Current Assets
2,632,264
3,422,947
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment (Note 6)
6,416,121
6,398,317
Right-of-use assets (Note 8)
1,308,934
1,478,192
Security deposits
133,559
135,227
Total Non-Current Assets
7,858,614
8,011,736
Total Assets
10,490,878
11,434,683
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
939,575
933,180
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 8)
702,245
686,211
Deferred revenue
56,278
56,980
Total Current Liabilities
1,698,098
1,676,371
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 8)
950,877
1,149,876
Total Non-Current Liabilities
950,877
1,149,876
Total Liabilities
2,648,975
2,826,247
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 9)
38,450,285
37,977,603
Reserve for share-based payments (Note 10)
6,238,618
5,151,049
Reserve for warrants (Note 11)
9,816,649
9,515,740
Contributed surplus
2,081,500
2,019,826
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(500,140)
(395,627)
Accumulated deficit
(48,245,009)
(45,660,155)
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,841,903
8,608,436
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
10,490,878
11,434,683
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Going concern (Note 2(b))
Contingencies (Note 16)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
"Jeffrey Maser" (signed)
"Ted Zittell" (signed)
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
$
$
Sales
138,406
173,665
Cost of goods sold
(144,403)
(102,244)
Gross loss
(5,997)
71,421
Operating Expenses
Share-based payments (Note 10)
1,149,243
399,721
General and administration (Note 14)
867,297
834,346
Depreciation on property and equipment (Note 6)
255,219
246,839
Depreciation on right-of-use assets (Note 8)
152,052
161,528
Sales and marketing
138,407
283,762
Product development
22,956
1,400
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
(6,317)
50,339
2,578,857
1,977,935
Net Loss before Other Income (Loss)
(2,584,854)
(1,906,514)
Other Loss
Fair value loss on investments
-
(54,956)
Net Loss
(2,584,854)
(1,961,470)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations
(104,513)
737,642
Comprehensive Loss
(2,689,367)
(1,223,828)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
118,900,877
107,681,641
Net Loss per Share
Basic and diluted
(0.023)
(0.018)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated other
shares
Amount
payments
Warrants
surplus
deficit
comprehensive loss
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
110,681,641
35,036,761
3,922,339
9,619,818
157,627
(37,970,185)
(212,810)
10,553,550
Share-based payments (Note 10)
-
-
399,721
-
-
-
-
399,721
Forfeiture of options (Note 10)
-
-
(300,473)
-
300,473
-
-
-
Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
737,642
737,642
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,961,470)
-
(1,961,470)
Balance, March 31, 2020
110,681,641
35,036,761
4,021,587
9,619,818
458,100
(39,931,655)
524,832
9,729,443
Balance, December 31, 2020
121,877,266
37,977,603
5,151,049
9,515,740
2,019,826
(45,660,155)
(395,627)
8,608,436
Issuance of shares and warrants via private placements (Note 9)
2,125,000
566,309
-
347,811
-
-
-
914,120
Share issue costs (Notes 9 and 11)
-
(93,627)
-
(46,902)
-
-
-
(140,529)
Share-based payments (Note 10)
-
-
1,149,243
-
-
-
-
1,149,244
Forfeiture of options (Note 10)
-
-
(61,674)
-
61,674
-
-
-
Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
(104,513)
(104,513)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,584,854)
-
(2,584,854)
Balance, March 31, 2021
124,002,266
38,450,285
6,238,618
9,816,649
2,081,500
(48,245,009)
(500,140)
7,841,903
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
