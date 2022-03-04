Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNYBF   CA8875441047

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

(TNYBF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/22 11:40:15 am
0.1131 USD   -4.42%
TINLEY BEVERAGE : Q1 Interim Financial Statement
PU
01:06pTINLEY BEVERAGE : Q2 Interim Financial Statement
PU
01:06pTINLEY BEVERAGE : Q1 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinley Beverage : Q1 Interim Financial Statement

03/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Table of Contents

March 31, 2021

Page

Independent Auditors' Report

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9-21

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,360,374

2,258,526

Accounts receivable (Note 4)

112,581

90,100

Inventories (Note 5)

987,995

785,896

Prepaid expenses

171,314

288,425

Total Current Assets

2,632,264

3,422,947

Non-Current Assets

Property and equipment (Note 6)

6,416,121

6,398,317

Right-of-use assets (Note 8)

1,308,934

1,478,192

Security deposits

133,559

135,227

Total Non-Current Assets

7,858,614

8,011,736

Total Assets

10,490,878

11,434,683

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

939,575

933,180

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 8)

702,245

686,211

Deferred revenue

56,278

56,980

Total Current Liabilities

1,698,098

1,676,371

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities (Note 8)

950,877

1,149,876

Total Non-Current Liabilities

950,877

1,149,876

Total Liabilities

2,648,975

2,826,247

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 9)

38,450,285

37,977,603

Reserve for share-based payments (Note 10)

6,238,618

5,151,049

Reserve for warrants (Note 11)

9,816,649

9,515,740

Contributed surplus

2,081,500

2,019,826

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(500,140)

(395,627)

Accumulated deficit

(48,245,009)

(45,660,155)

Total Shareholders' Equity

7,841,903

8,608,436

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

10,490,878

11,434,683

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Going concern (Note 2(b))

Contingencies (Note 16)

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jeffrey Maser" (signed)

"Ted Zittell" (signed)

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

$

$

Sales

138,406

173,665

Cost of goods sold

(144,403)

(102,244)

Gross loss

(5,997)

71,421

Operating Expenses

Share-based payments (Note 10)

1,149,243

399,721

General and administration (Note 14)

867,297

834,346

Depreciation on property and equipment (Note 6)

255,219

246,839

Depreciation on right-of-use assets (Note 8)

152,052

161,528

Sales and marketing

138,407

283,762

Product development

22,956

1,400

Foreign currency translation loss (gain)

(6,317)

50,339

2,578,857

1,977,935

Net Loss before Other Income (Loss)

(2,584,854)

(1,906,514)

Other Loss

Fair value loss on investments

-

(54,956)

Net Loss

(2,584,854)

(1,961,470)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

(104,513)

737,642

Comprehensive Loss

(2,689,367)

(1,223,828)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

118,900,877

107,681,641

Net Loss per Share

Basic and diluted

(0.023)

(0.018)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Reserves

Number of

Share-based

Contributed

Accumulated

Accumulated other

shares

Amount

payments

Warrants

surplus

deficit

comprehensive loss

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

110,681,641

35,036,761

3,922,339

9,619,818

157,627

(37,970,185)

(212,810)

10,553,550

Share-based payments (Note 10)

-

-

399,721

-

-

-

-

399,721

Forfeiture of options (Note 10)

-

-

(300,473)

-

300,473

-

-

-

Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

737,642

737,642

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,961,470)

-

(1,961,470)

Balance, March 31, 2020

110,681,641

35,036,761

4,021,587

9,619,818

458,100

(39,931,655)

524,832

9,729,443

Balance, December 31, 2020

121,877,266

37,977,603

5,151,049

9,515,740

2,019,826

(45,660,155)

(395,627)

8,608,436

Issuance of shares and warrants via private placements (Note 9)

2,125,000

566,309

-

347,811

-

-

-

914,120

Share issue costs (Notes 9 and 11)

-

(93,627)

-

(46,902)

-

-

-

(140,529)

Share-based payments (Note 10)

-

-

1,149,243

-

-

-

-

1,149,244

Forfeiture of options (Note 10)

-

-

(61,674)

-

61,674

-

-

-

Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

(104,513)

(104,513)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,584,854)

-

(2,584,854)

Balance, March 31, 2021

124,002,266

38,450,285

6,238,618

9,816,649

2,081,500

(48,245,009)

(500,140)

7,841,903

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinley Beverage Company Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 18:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,30 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2020 -7,69 M -6,07 M -6,07 M
Net cash 2020 0,42 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 472x
EV / Sales 2020 171x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas Fulton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manish Z. Kshatriya Chief Financial Officer
Curt Marvis Independent Director
David Ellison Director
Ted Zittell Director
