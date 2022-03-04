Tinley Beverage : Q1 Interim Financial Statement

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021 2020 $ $ Sales 138,406 173,665 Cost of goods sold (144,403) (102,244) Gross loss (5,997) 71,421 Operating Expenses Share-based payments (Note 10) 1,149,243 399,721 General and administration (Note 14) 867,297 834,346 Depreciation on property and equipment (Note 6) 255,219 246,839 Depreciation on right-of-use assets (Note 8) 152,052 161,528 Sales and marketing 138,407 283,762 Product development 22,956 1,400 Foreign currency translation loss (gain) (6,317) 50,339 2,578,857 1,977,935 Net Loss before Other Income (Loss) (2,584,854) (1,906,514) Other Loss Fair value loss on investments - (54,956) Net Loss (2,584,854) (1,961,470) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations (104,513) 737,642 Comprehensive Loss (2,689,367) (1,223,828) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 118,900,877 107,681,641 Net Loss per Share Basic and diluted (0.023) (0.018)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.