    TNYBF   CA8875441047

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

(TNYBF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.0762 USD   -8.63%
Tinley Beverage : Q1 Interim Financial Statement

06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31, 2022

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the management of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Table of Contents

March 31, 2022

Page

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8-23

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31

2022

2021

$

$

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

162,261

113,840

Accounts receivable (Note 4)

207,930

165,729

Inventories (Note 5)

653,141

768,823

Prepaid expenses (Note 6)

264,117

344,235

Total Current Assets

1,287,449

1,392,627

Non-Current Assets

Property and equipment (Note 7)

5,923,234

6,128,261

Right-of-use assets (Note 9)

700,383

862,851

Security deposits

132,720

134,653

Total Non-Current Assets

6,756,337

7,125,765

Total Assets

8,043,786

8,518,392

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

1,150,342

669,688

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)

802,124

787,850

Promissory note (Note 10)

209,922

-

Deferred revenue

79,560

158,890

Total Current Liabilities

2,241,948

1,616,428

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

142,779

357,149

Total Liabilities

2,384,727

1,973,577

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 11)

42,064,743

41,520,254

Reserve for share-based payments (Note 12)

6,153,532

6,052,920

Reserve for warrants (Note 13)

8,947,887

8,701,200

Contributed surplus

4,993,337

4,993,337

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(593,891)

(512,858)

Accumulated deficit

(55,906,549)

(54,210,038)

Total Shareholders' Equity

5,659,059

6,544,815

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

8,043,786

8,518,392

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Going concern (Note 2(b))

Contingencies (Note 18)

Subsequent events (Note 19)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

"Curt Marvis" (signed)

"Ted Zittell" (signed)

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

$

$

Sales

171,175

138,406

Cost of goods sold (Note 5)

(63,677)

(144,403)

Gross profit (loss)

107,498

(5,997)

Operating Expenses

General and administration (Note 16)

927,014

867,297

Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7)

252,061

255,219

Sales and marketing

197,205

138,407

Product development

174,625

22,956

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 9)

152,076

152,052

Share-based payments (Notes 12)

100,612

1,149,243

Foreign currency translation loss (gain)

416

(6,317)

1,804,009

2,578,857

Net loss

(1,696,511)

(2,584,854)

Other Comprehensive Loss

Loss on translation of foreign operations

(81,033)

(104,513)

Comprehensive loss

(1,777,544)

(2,689,367)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

144,056,790

118,900,877

Net Loss per Share

Basic and diluted

(0.012)

(0.023)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinley Beverage Company Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
