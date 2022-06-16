Tinley Beverage : Q1 Interim Financial Statement

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of the management of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Table of Contents
March 31, 2022
Page
Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
8-23
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31
2022
2021
$
$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
162,261
113,840
Accounts receivable (Note 4)
207,930
165,729
Inventories (Note 5)
653,141
768,823
Prepaid expenses (Note 6)
264,117
344,235
Total Current Assets
1,287,449
1,392,627
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment (Note 7)
5,923,234
6,128,261
Right-of-use assets (Note 9)
700,383
862,851
Security deposits
132,720
134,653
Total Non-Current Assets
6,756,337
7,125,765
Total Assets
8,043,786
8,518,392
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
1,150,342
669,688
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)
802,124
787,850
Promissory note (Note 10)
209,922
-
Deferred revenue
79,560
158,890
Total Current Liabilities
2,241,948
1,616,428
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
142,779
357,149
Total Liabilities
2,384,727
1,973,577
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 11)
42,064,743
41,520,254
Reserve for share-based payments (Note 12)
6,153,532
6,052,920
Reserve for warrants (Note 13)
8,947,887
8,701,200
Contributed surplus
4,993,337
4,993,337
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(593,891)
(512,858)
Accumulated deficit
(55,906,549)
(54,210,038)
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,659,059
6,544,815
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
8,043,786
8,518,392
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Going concern (Note 2(b))
Contingencies (Note 18)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
"Curt Marvis" (signed)
"Ted Zittell" (signed)
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
4
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2022
2021
$
$
Sales
171,175
138,406
Cost of goods sold (Note 5)
(63,677)
(144,403)
Gross profit (loss)
107,498
(5,997)
Operating Expenses
General and administration (Note 16)
927,014
867,297
Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7)
252,061
255,219
Sales and marketing
197,205
138,407
Product development
174,625
22,956
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 9)
152,076
152,052
Share-based payments (Notes 12)
100,612
1,149,243
Foreign currency translation loss (gain)
416
(6,317)
1,804,009
2,578,857
Net loss
(1,696,511)
(2,584,854)
Other Comprehensive Loss
Loss on translation of foreign operations
(81,033)
(104,513)
Comprehensive loss
(1,777,544)
(2,689,367)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
144,056,790
118,900,877
Net Loss per Share
Basic and diluted
(0.012)
(0.023)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements
5
