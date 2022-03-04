Tinley Beverage : Q2 Interim Financial Statement

THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Sales 360,918 34,747 499,324 208,412 Cost of goods sold (253,260) (47,619) (397,663) (149,863) Gross margin 107,658 (12,872) 101,661 58,549 Operating Expenses General and administration (Note 14) 1,006,570 687,940 1,873,867 1,522,286 Share-based payments (Notes 10) 345,344 279,457 1,494,587 679,178 Depreciation on property and equipment (Note 6) 247,713 256,816 502.932 503,655 Depreciation on right-of-use assets (Note 8) 147,487 166,380 299,539 327,908 Sales and marketing 130,156 150,007 268,563 433,769 Foreign currency translation gain (11,271) (493,820) (17,588) (443,481) Product development 39,663 79,778 62,619 81,178 (1,905,662) (1,126,558) (4,484,519) (3,104,493) Net Loss before Other Income (Loss) (1,798,004) (1,139,430) (4,382,858) (3,045,944) Other Income Interest and other income 2 215 2 1,062 Fair market value changes to short-term investments - 27,980 - (27,823) Net Loss (1,798,002) (1,111,235) (4,382,856) (3,072,705) Other Comprehensive Loss Loss on translation of foreign operations (61,663) (846,060) (166,175) (108,418) Total Comprehensive Loss (1,859,665) (1,957,295) (4,549,031) (3,181,123) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares 122,593,999 107,681,641 119,686,324 107,681,641 Net Loss per Share Basic (0.015) (0.018) (0.038) (0.029) Diluted (0.015) (0.018) (0.036) (0.029)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.