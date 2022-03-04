Tinley Beverage : Q2 Interim Financial Statement
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30, 2021 and 2020
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Table of Contents
June 30, 2021
Page
Consolidated Financial Statements
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
9-21
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
As at
June 30,
December 31
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,311,571
2,258,526
Accounts receivable (Note 4)
146,434
90,100
Inventories (Note 5)
890,320
785,896
Prepaid expenses
370,562
288,425
Total Current Assets
3,718,887
3,422,947
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment (Note 6)
6,243,519
6,398,317
Right-of-use assets (Note 8)
1,141,237
1,478,192
Security deposits
131,637
135,227
Total Non-Current Assets
7,516,393
8,011,736
Total Assets
11,235,280
11,434,683
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
1,226,558
933,180
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 8)
717,273
686,211
Deferred revenue
141
56,980
Total Current Liabilities
1,943,972
1,676,371
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 8)
746,573
1,149,876
Total Non-Current Liabilities
746,573
1,149,876
Total Liabilities
2,690,545
2,826,247
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 9)
40,299,687
37,977,603
Reserve for share-based payments (Note 10)
6,483,431
5,151,049
Reserve for warrants (Note 11)
8,084,243
9,515,740
Contributed surplus
4,282,187
2,019,826
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(561,802)
(395,627)
Accumulated deficit
(50,043,011)
(45,660,155)
Total Shareholders' Equity
8,544,735
8,608,436
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
11,235,280
11,434,683
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Going concern (Note 2(b))
Contingencies (Note 16)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
"Jeffrey Maser" (signed)
"Ted Zittell" (signed)
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Sales
360,918
34,747
499,324
208,412
Cost of goods sold
(253,260)
(47,619)
(397,663)
(149,863)
Gross margin
107,658
(12,872)
101,661
58,549
Operating Expenses
General and administration (Note 14)
1,006,570
687,940
1,873,867
1,522,286
Share-based payments (Notes 10)
345,344
279,457
1,494,587
679,178
Depreciation on property and equipment (Note 6)
247,713
256,816
502.932
503,655
Depreciation on right-of-use assets (Note 8)
147,487
166,380
299,539
327,908
Sales and marketing
130,156
150,007
268,563
433,769
Foreign currency translation gain
(11,271)
(493,820)
(17,588)
(443,481)
Product development
39,663
79,778
62,619
81,178
(1,905,662)
(1,126,558)
(4,484,519)
(3,104,493)
Net Loss before Other Income (Loss)
(1,798,004)
(1,139,430)
(4,382,858)
(3,045,944)
Other Income
Interest and other income
2
215
2
1,062
Fair market value changes to short-term
investments
-
27,980
-
(27,823)
Net Loss
(1,798,002)
(1,111,235)
(4,382,856)
(3,072,705)
Other Comprehensive Loss
Loss on translation of foreign operations
(61,663)
(846,060)
(166,175)
(108,418)
Total Comprehensive Loss
(1,859,665)
(1,957,295)
(4,549,031)
(3,181,123)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares
122,593,999
107,681,641
119,686,324
107,681,641
Net Loss per Share
Basic
(0.015)
(0.018)
(0.038)
(0.029)
Diluted
(0.015)
(0.018)
(0.036)
(0.029)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
THE TINLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Reserves
Number of
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated other
shares
Amount
payments
Warrants
surplus
deficit
comprehensive loss
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
110,681,641
35,036,761
3,922,339
9,619,818
157,627
(37,970,185)
(212,810)
10,553,550
Issuance of shares and warrants via private placements (Note 9)
3,700,000
1,291,834
-
691,560
-
-
-
1,983,394
Share issue costs (Notes 9 and 11)
-
(184,031)
-
(79,515)
-
-
-
(263,546)
Share-based payments (Note 10)
-
-
679,178
-
-
-
-
679,178
Forfeiture of options (Note 10)
-
-
(42,806)
-
42,806
-
-
-
Expiry of warrants (Note 11)
-
-
-
(1,819,393)
1,819,393
-
-
-
Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
(108,418)
(108,418)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(3,072,705)
-
(3,072,705)
Balance, June 30, 2020
114,381,641
36,144,564
4,558,711
8,412,470
2,019,826
(41,042,890)
(321,228)
9,771,453
Balance, December 31, 2020
121,877,266
37,977,603
5,151,049
9,515,740
2,019,826
(45,660,155)
(395,627)
8,608,436
Issuance of shares and warrants via private placements (Note 9)
9,446,971
2,586,805
-
750,179
-
-
-
3,336,984
Share issue costs (Notes 9 and 11)
-
(264,721)
-
(81,520)
-
-
-
(346,241)
Share-based payments (Note 10)
-
-
1,494,587
-
-
-
-
1,494,587
Forfeiture of options (Note 10)
-
-
(162,205)
-
162,205
-
-
-
Expiry of warrants (Note 11)
-
-
-
(2,100,156)
2,100,156
-
-
-
Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
(166,176)
(166,176)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(4,382,856)
-
(4,382,856)
Balance, June 30, 2021
131,324,237
40,299,687
6,483,432
8,084,243
4,282,187
(50,043,011)
(561,803)
8,544,735
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
