Tinplate of India : 103rd Annual Report 2021-22Download

The Tinplate Company of India Limited
A Enterprise
A Legacy of
Leadership.
A Promise of
Excellence.
103RDANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
Contents
1-9
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
Theme introduction TCIL at a glance Creating recyclable and versatile packaging material Chairman's statement Performance highlights
Sustaining leadership in domestic market Corporate social responsibility
10-70
STATUTORY REPORTS
Notice
Director's Report
Annexure to Director's Report
72-146
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Auditor's Report
Balance Sheet
Statement of Profit & Loss
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Financial Statements
Production Statistics
Financial Statistics
For more details, please visit: www.tatatinplate.com
Corporate Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
(as on April 1, 2022)
Mr. Koushik Chatterjee (Chairman)
Dr. Sougata Ray
Mr. B N Samal
Mr. Shashi Kant Maudgal
Dr. Rupali Basu
Ms. Atrayee Sanyal
Mr. Rajeev Singhal
Mr. R N Murthy (Managing Director)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Kaushik Seal
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Sourabh Agarwal (up to May 31, 2022)
Mr. Rajeev Kumar Choudhary (wef June 1, 2022)
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
(as on April 1, 2022)
Mr. Santosh Anthony (Vice President - Safety & Corporate)
Mr. P Anand (Vice President - Marketing & Sales)
Dr. Sourajyoti Dey (General Manager - Works)
Mr. Harjit Singh [DGM (HRM & Support Services)]
Dr. (Mrs.) Rekha Singh Ganguli [Chief (Medical services)]
AUDITORS
Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
State Bank of India
HDFC Bank Limited
Union Bank of India
Axis Bank Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
4, Bankshall Street, Kolkata - 700 001
Phone: +91 33 2243 5401 Fax: +91 33 2230 4170
E-mail: company.secretariat@tatatinplate.com
Website: www.tatatinplate.com
CORPORATE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
L28112WB1920PLC003606
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in this Report describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include economic conditions affecting demand and/or price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.
A Legacy of
Leadership.
A Promise of
Excellence.
Over a century ago, we pioneered tinplate production
in India. Since then, we have been leading the
industry through strategic expansion, innovation and transformation while carrying forward the culture of Tata Group. Our unshakable foundation along with commitment to excellence have enabled us to meet emerging needs of customers from diverse industries.
With rising awareness about environment, health and need for sustainable packaging, demand for tinplate has increased and is expected to grow further
especially in India. We are today operating at close to 100% capacity and hence plan to increase our capacity to meet the growing market requirements both in terms of volume and enhanced product range.
As always, we stand ready for serving the nation with new-age and versatile tinplate packaging solutions while driving sustainable leadership in domestic market growth for the Company and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders including customers, suppliers, investors, environment and the community.
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
TCIL at a glance
The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) is a pioneer and leading tinplate producer in India. With a strong parentage from Tata Steel, we were able to provide unrivalled quality and on-time delivery. This enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the tinplate market.
Vision
Be an industry leader in value creation, servicing packaging needs and creating a greener future.
Mission
Service customer requirements of green packaging by offering reliable, cost-effective and value-added tin mill products.
47%
18%
Domestic tinplate
Growth in sales over
market share
FY 2020-21
Becoming bigger and better
We have a state-of-the-art 3,79,000 MTPA manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and we have achieved ~100% capacity utilisation. With growing demand for tinplate driven by rising urbanisation and penetration of organised retails, we have planned to expand our capacity by additional 3,00,000 MTPA at our existing location in the next few years.
3,79,000 MTPA
Production capacity in FY 2021-22
3,00,000 MTPA
Capacity addition planned
2 103rd Annual Report 2021-22
Corporate Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Creating recyclable and versatile packaging material
For more than a century, we have been delivering high quality products catering to diverse industries including edible oils, processed foods, paints and chemicals, aerosols, batteries, crowns and other non-food categories.
PAXEL
PAXEL, India's first branded 15 kg edible oil can, is assisting the Company in directly engaging with edible oil brand owners through our Service and Solution Partners (SSPs) by providing the highest standards of can quality, safety, and hygiene in edible oil packaging, backed up by the assurance of tinplate supplied from the house of Tata's. Currently operating from 4 locations catering to 32 customers across India.
PRODUCT TYPE
Electrolytic
Tin Free Steel (TFS)/
Value-added/
Electrolytic Chromium
Tinplate (ETP)
downstream products
Coated Steel (ECCS)
• Single Reduced Electrolytic
• Single Reduced Tin Free
• Lacquered/Coated ETP
Tinplate (SR ETP)
Steel (SR TFS)
• Double Reduced Tinplate
• Double Reduced Tin Free
• Printed ETP
Steel (DR TFS)
• Soft Double Reduced
• PAXEL cans
Electrolytic Tinplate
(Soft DR ETP)
INDUSTRIES WE SERVE
Industry
Tinplate
Usage
Storage
Domestic
products
share (%)
Edible oils
ETP
• 15 litre/kg metal cans
• Vegetable- and seed-based oil/fats (Ghee)
54%
Chemicals (paints)
ETP
• 1, 2, 4 litre solvent-based paint cans,
• Decorative/Automotive/Industrial paints
28%
conipails and drums
• Pesticides and specialty chemicals
Processed foods
• ETP
• Large SKUs (500 ml - 2 litre)
• Processed fruits, vegetables, and sweet meats
47%
• TFS (ECCS)
• A2.5 - A12 cans, No. 1 Tall cans
• Fish products
• Drawn cans
• Dairy products, including baby foods
• Lug caps
• Beverages and juices
• Open top Sanitary can
• Easy open ends
Aerosols
ETP
• 3-piece aerosol cans
• Home care
75%
• Industrial
Crowns
• TFS (ECCS)
• Crown caps for glass bottles
• Beer
91%
• Carbonated soft drinks
• Flavoured drinks
• Ketchups
Battery
• ETP
• Batter jacket sizes R20, R6 battery,
• Dry-cell batteries
36%
D, AA and AAA
• Alkaline cells
QUALITY ASSURANCE
All of our products are certified for quality to various global industry standards, ensuring acceptance of our products in a wide range of applications and geographies.
Quality accreditations
ETP
TFS (ECCS)
OTSC Tinplate
FHCR Std
• IS 1993/ISO 11949
• IS 12591/ISO 11950
• IS 9396 (Part 1)
• IS 513 (part 1)
• Equivalent to JIS G 3303, EN 10202, ASTM A 624
• Equivalent to JIS G 3315, EN 10202,
- ETP (SR), ASTM A 626 - ETP (DR)
ASTM A 627 - TFS (ECCS)
3
