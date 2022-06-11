Tinplate of India : 103rd Annual Report 2021-22Download

Statements in this Report describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include economic conditions affecting demand and/or price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

A Legacy of

Leadership.

A Promise of

Excellence.

Over a century ago, we pioneered tinplate production

in India. Since then, we have been leading the

industry through strategic expansion, innovation and transformation while carrying forward the culture of Tata Group. Our unshakable foundation along with commitment to excellence have enabled us to meet emerging needs of customers from diverse industries.

With rising awareness about environment, health and need for sustainable packaging, demand for tinplate has increased and is expected to grow further

especially in India. We are today operating at close to 100% capacity and hence plan to increase our capacity to meet the growing market requirements both in terms of volume and enhanced product range.

As always, we stand ready for serving the nation with new-age and versatile tinplate packaging solutions while driving sustainable leadership in domestic market growth for the Company and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders including customers, suppliers, investors, environment and the community.