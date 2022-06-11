Log in
Tinplate of India : 103rd Annual Report 2021-22Download

06/11/2022
The Tinplate Company of India Limited

A Enterprise

A Legacy of

Leadership.

A Promise of

Excellence.

103RDANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

Contents

1-9

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Theme introduction TCIL at a glance Creating recyclable and versatile packaging material Chairman's statement Performance highlights

Sustaining leadership in domestic market Corporate social responsibility

10-70

STATUTORY REPORTS

Notice

Director's Report

Annexure to Director's Report

72-146

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Auditor's Report

Balance Sheet

Statement of Profit & Loss

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Financial Statements

Production Statistics

Financial Statistics

For more details, please visit: www.tatatinplate.com

Corporate Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(as on April 1, 2022)

Mr. Koushik Chatterjee (Chairman)

Dr. Sougata Ray

1

Mr. B N Samal

2

Mr. Shashi Kant Maudgal

Dr. Rupali Basu

3

Ms. Atrayee Sanyal

Mr. Rajeev Singhal

4

Mr. R N Murthy (Managing Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY

5

Mr. Kaushik Seal

6

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

7

Mr. Sourabh Agarwal (up to May 31, 2022)

Mr. Rajeev Kumar Choudhary (wef June 1, 2022)

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

(as on April 1, 2022)

Mr. Santosh Anthony (Vice President - Safety & Corporate)

10

Mr. P Anand (Vice President - Marketing & Sales)

20

Dr. Sourajyoti Dey (General Manager - Works)

Mr. Harjit Singh [DGM (HRM & Support Services)]

29

Dr. (Mrs.) Rekha Singh Ganguli [Chief (Medical services)]

AUDITORS

Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

72

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank Limited

84

Union Bank of India

85

Axis Bank Limited

87

REGISTERED OFFICE

89

4, Bankshall Street, Kolkata - 700 001

Phone: +91 33 2243 5401 Fax: +91 33 2230 4170

143

E-mail: company.secretariat@tatatinplate.com

144

Website: www.tatatinplate.com

CORPORATE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

L28112WB1920PLC003606

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include economic conditions affecting demand and/or price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

A Legacy of

Leadership.

A Promise of

Excellence.

Over a century ago, we pioneered tinplate production

in India. Since then, we have been leading the

industry through strategic expansion, innovation and transformation while carrying forward the culture of Tata Group. Our unshakable foundation along with commitment to excellence have enabled us to meet emerging needs of customers from diverse industries.

With rising awareness about environment, health and need for sustainable packaging, demand for tinplate has increased and is expected to grow further

especially in India. We are today operating at close to 100% capacity and hence plan to increase our capacity to meet the growing market requirements both in terms of volume and enhanced product range.

As always, we stand ready for serving the nation with new-age and versatile tinplate packaging solutions while driving sustainable leadership in domestic market growth for the Company and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders including customers, suppliers, investors, environment and the community.

THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED

TCIL at a glance

The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) is a pioneer and leading tinplate producer in India. With a strong parentage from Tata Steel, we were able to provide unrivalled quality and on-time delivery. This enabled us to maintain our leadership position in the tinplate market.

Vision

Be an industry leader in value creation, servicing packaging needs and creating a greener future.

Mission

Service customer requirements of green packaging by offering reliable, cost-effective and value-added tin mill products.

47%

18%

Domestic tinplate

Growth in sales over

market share

FY 2020-21

Becoming bigger and better

We have a state-of-the-art 3,79,000 MTPA manufacturing facility at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and we have achieved ~100% capacity utilisation. With growing demand for tinplate driven by rising urbanisation and penetration of organised retails, we have planned to expand our capacity by additional 3,00,000 MTPA at our existing location in the next few years.

3,79,000 MTPA

Production capacity in FY 2021-22

3,00,000 MTPA

Capacity addition planned

2 103rd Annual Report 2021-22

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

Creating recyclable and versatile packaging material

For more than a century, we have been delivering high quality products catering to diverse industries including edible oils, processed foods, paints and chemicals, aerosols, batteries, crowns and other non-food categories.

PAXEL

PAXEL, India's first branded 15 kg edible oil can, is assisting the Company in directly engaging with edible oil brand owners through our Service and Solution Partners (SSPs) by providing the highest standards of can quality, safety, and hygiene in edible oil packaging, backed up by the assurance of tinplate supplied from the house of Tata's. Currently operating from 4 locations catering to 32 customers across India.

PRODUCT TYPE

Electrolytic

Tin Free Steel (TFS)/

Value-added/

Electrolytic Chromium

Tinplate (ETP)

downstream products

Coated Steel (ECCS)

• Single Reduced Electrolytic

• Single Reduced Tin Free

• Lacquered/Coated ETP

Tinplate (SR ETP)

Steel (SR TFS)

• Double Reduced Tinplate

• Double Reduced Tin Free

• Printed ETP

Steel (DR TFS)

• Soft Double Reduced

• PAXEL cans

Electrolytic Tinplate

(Soft DR ETP)

INDUSTRIES WE SERVE

Industry

Tinplate

Usage

Storage

Domestic

products

share (%)

Edible oils

ETP

• 15 litre/kg metal cans

• Vegetable- and seed-based oil/fats (Ghee)

54%

Chemicals (paints)

ETP

• 1, 2, 4 litre solvent-based paint cans,

• Decorative/Automotive/Industrial paints

28%

conipails and drums

• Pesticides and specialty chemicals

Processed foods

• ETP

• Large SKUs (500 ml - 2 litre)

• Processed fruits, vegetables, and sweet meats

47%

• TFS (ECCS)

• A2.5 - A12 cans, No. 1 Tall cans

• Fish products

• Drawn cans

• Dairy products, including baby foods

• Lug caps

• Beverages and juices

• Open top Sanitary can

• Easy open ends

Aerosols

ETP

• 3-piece aerosol cans

• Home care

75%

• Industrial

Crowns

• TFS (ECCS)

• Crown caps for glass bottles

• Beer

91%

• Carbonated soft drinks

• Flavoured drinks

• Ketchups

Battery

• ETP

• Batter jacket sizes R20, R6 battery,

• Dry-cell batteries

36%

D, AA and AAA

• Alkaline cells

QUALITY ASSURANCE

All of our products are certified for quality to various global industry standards, ensuring acceptance of our products in a wide range of applications and geographies.

Quality accreditations

ETP

TFS (ECCS)

OTSC Tinplate

FHCR Std

• IS 1993/ISO 11949

• IS 12591/ISO 11950

• IS 9396 (Part 1)

• IS 513 (part 1)

• Equivalent to JIS G 3303, EN 10202, ASTM A 624

• Equivalent to JIS G 3315, EN 10202,

- ETP (SR), ASTM A 626 - ETP (DR)

ASTM A 627 - TFS (ECCS)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TCIL - Tata Tinplate - The Tinplate Company of India Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 12:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
