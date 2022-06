Tinplate of India : Newspaper Advertisement for 103rd Annual General Meeting and registration of email idsDownload

The Tinplate Company of India Limited

June 09, 2022
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
B S E Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: 504966
Scrip Code: TINPLATE

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with General Circular nos. dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, May 5, 2020, January 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement published in the following newspapers for the attention of the Equity Shareholders of the Company, intimating that the 103rd Annual General Meeting of The Tinplate Company of India Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 4, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means:

Financial Express Aajkal

The above information is being made available on the website of the Company at

www.tatatinplate.com.

