Tinplate of India : Notice of the 103rd Annual General MeetingDownload

Notice is hereby given that the 103rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of The Tinplate Company of India Limited will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 3.00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means, to transact the following business.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Item No. 1 - Adoption of Audited Financial Statements

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

Item No. 2 - Declaration of Dividend

To declare dividend of `4/- per fully paid up Equity Share of face value of `10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Item No. 3 - Re-appointment of a Director

To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Rajeev Singhal (DIN: 02719570), who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.

Item No. 4 - Reappointment of Statutory Auditors

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Messrs Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. 304026E/ E300009 be and is hereby re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a second term commencing from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 108th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held in the year 2027, to examine and audit the accounts of the Company, on such remuneration as may be mutually agreed upon between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and/or the Company Secretary be and is hereby severally authorized to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to this resolution and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution".

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Item No. 5 - Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditors

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for