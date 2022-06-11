Tinplate of India : Notice of the 103rd Annual General MeetingDownload
06/11/2022 | 08:23am EDT
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
Notice
Notice is hereby given that the 103rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of The Tinplate Company of India Limited will be held on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 3.00 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means, to transact the following business.
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Item No. 1 - Adoption of Audited Financial Statements
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.
Item No. 2 - Declaration of Dividend
To declare dividend of `4/- per fully paid up Equity Share of face value of `10/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22.
Item No. 3 - Re-appointment of a Director
To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Rajeev Singhal (DIN: 02719570), who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, and being eligible, seeks re-appointment.
Item No. 4 - Reappointment of Statutory Auditors
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Messrs Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP, Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. 304026E/ E300009 be and is hereby re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a second term commencing from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 108th Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held in the year 2027, to examine and audit the accounts of the Company, on such remuneration as may be mutually agreed upon between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and/or the Company Secretary be and is hereby severally authorized to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to this resolution and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution".
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Item No. 5 - Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditors
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148(3) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for
the time being in force) and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company hereby ratifies the remuneration of `2.00 lakh per annum plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out-of-pocket, living and travelling expenses, payable to Messrs Shome & Banerjee, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No.000001), who have been appointed by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of the cost records maintained by the Company for the Financial year ending March 31, 2023.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and/or the Company Secretary be and is hereby severally authorized to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to this resolution and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution.
NOTES:
The Statement, pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ('Act') setting out material facts concerning the business with respect to Item Nos. 4 and 5 forms part of this Notice. Additional information, pursuant to Regulations 36(3) and 36(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations') and Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, in respect of Director retiring by rotation seeking re-appointment at this Annual General Meeting ('Meeting' or 'AGM') is furnished as an Annexure to the Notice.
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and pursuant to General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020, General Circular No. 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, General Circular No. 21/2021 dated December 14, 2021, General Circular No. 2/2022 dated May 5, 2022 and all other relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars'), the Company is convening the 103rd Annual General Meeting through Video Conferencing ('VC') or Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'), without the physical presence of the Members. The proceedings of the AGM will be deemed to be conducted at the Registered Office of the Company at 4, Bankshall Street, Kolkata - 700001, which shall be the deemed venue of the AGM.
PURSUANT TO PROVISIONS OF THE ACT, A MEMBER ENTITLED TO ATTEND AND VOTE AT THE AGM IS ENTITLED TO APPOINT A PROXY TO ATTEND AND VOTE ON THEIR BEHALF AND THE PROXY NEED NOT BE A MEMBER OF THE COMPANY. SINCE THIS AGM IS BEING HELD PURSUANT TO THE MCA CIRCULARS THROUGH VC/ OAVM, PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE OF MEMBERS HAS BEEN DISPENSED WITH.
ACCORDINGLY, THE FACILITY FOR APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES BY THE MEMBERS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR THIS AGM AND HENCE THE PROXY FORM, ROUTE MAP AND ATTENDANCE SLIP ARE NOT ANNEXED TO THIS NOTICE.
The Members can join the AGM in the VC/OAVM mode 30 (thirty) minutes before and 15 (fifteen) minutes after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The Members will be able to view the proceedings of the Meeting, on the National Securities Depository Limited's ('NSDL') e-voting website at www.evoting.nsdl.comThe facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available to at least 1,000 Members on a first come first serve basis as per the MCA Circulars.
Institutional/corporate shareholders (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI, etc.) are required to send a scanned copy (PDF/ JPG Format) of their respective Board or governing body Resolution/Authorisation etc., authorising their representative to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM on their behalf and to vote through remote e-Voting. The said Resolution/ Authorisation shall be sent by e-mail on the Scrutiniser's e-mail address at aklabhcs@gmail.comwith a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in
The Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM shall be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
In case of joint holders, the Member whose name appears as the first holder in the order of the names as per the Register of Members of the Company will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
In accordance with the aforesaid MCA Circulars, the Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2021-22 are being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories unless any Member has requested for a physical copy of the same. The Company shall send the physical copy of Annual Report 2021-22 to those Members who request the same at company.secretariat@tatatinplate.com mentioning their Folio No./DP ID and Client ID. The Notice convening the 103rd AGM along with the Annual Report 2021-22 will also be available on the website of the Company at www.tatatinplate.comwebsites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www. nseindia.comrespectively and the website of NSDL at www. evoting.nsdl.com
Book Closure and Dividend:
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Friday, June 17, 2022 to Monday, July 4, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and AGM for FY 2021-22.
The dividend of ₹ 4/- per Equity Share of ₹10/- each (40%), if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to
deduction of income- tax at source ('TDS') on and from Friday, July 8, 2022 as under:
In respect of Equity Shares held in physical form:To all the Members, whose names are on the Company's Register of Members, after giving effect to valid transposition / transmission requests lodged with the Company as at close of business hours of Thursday, June 16, 2022.
In respect of Equity Shares held in electronic form:To all beneficial owners of the shares, as of end of the day on Thursday, June 16, 2022, as per details furnished by the Depositories for this purpose.
Pursuant to Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of Shareholders effective April 1, 2020, and the Company is required to deduct tax at source from dividend paid to the Members at the prescribed rates. For the prescribed rates for various categories, the shareholders are requested to refer to the Finance Act, 2020 and the amendments thereof. In general, to enable compliance with TDS requirements, Members are requested to complete and/ or update their Residential status, PAN, Category with their depository participants ('DPs') or in case shares are held in physical form, with the Company/ Registrars and Transfer Agent ('RTA') by sending documents through e-mail on or before Tuesday, June 14, 2022. For the details please click here https://www.tatatinplate.com/content/pdf/investor/stock-exchange-compliances/intimation-02062022.pdf
Updation of mandate for receiving dividend directly in bank account through Electronic Clearing System or any other means in a timely manner:
Shares held in electronic form: Members may please note that their bank details as furnished by the respective DPs to the Company will be considered for remittance of dividend as per the applicable regulations of the DPs and the Company will not entertain any direct request from such Members for change/addition/ deletion in such bank details. Accordingly, the Members holding shares in demat form are requested to ensure that their Electronic Bank Mandate is updated with their respective DPs by June 14, 2022.
Further, please note that instructions, if any, already given by Members in respect of shares held in physical form, will not be automatically applicable to the dividend paid on shares held in electronic form.
The Members who are unable to receive the dividend directly in their bank account through Electronic Clearing Service or any other means, due to non-registration of the Electronic Bank Mandate, the Company shall dispatch the Warrant/ Bankers' Cheque/Demand Draft to such Members.
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
Nomination facility: As per the provisions of Section 72 of the Act, the facility for making nomination is available to the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form No. SH-13. If a Member desires to opt out or cancel the earlier nomination and record a fresh nomination, the member may submit the same in Form ISR-3 or Form SH-14., as the case may be.
The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.tatatinplate.com/investor/kyc-other-formsMembers are requested to submit the said form to their DP in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the RTA at csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inin case the shares are held in physical form, quoting their folio no(s).
The Company has sent individual letters to all the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form for furnishing their PAN, KYC details and Nomination pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021 in Form ISR-1. The Form ISR-1 is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.tatatinplate.com/investor/kyc-other-formsAttention of the Members holding shares of the Company in physical form is invited to go through and submit the said Form ISR - 1.
Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/ HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the Listed Companies to issue securities in demat form only while processing service requests viz. Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account; Renewal/ Exchange of securities certificate; Endorsement; Sub-division/ Splitting of securities certificate; Consolidation of securities certificates/ folios; Transmission and Transposition. Accordingly, Shareholders are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR - 4, the format of which is available on the Company's website under the weblink at https://www.tatatinplate.com/investor/kyc-other-formson the website of the Company's RTA at https://tcplindia.co.in/home-KYC.html
It may be noted that any service request can be processed only after the folio is KYC compliant. SEBI vide its notification dated January 24, 2022 has mandated that all requests for transfer of securities including transmission and transposition requests shall be processed only in dematerialized form. In view of the same and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and avail various benefits of dematerialisation, Members are advised to dematerialise the shares held by them in physical form. Members can contact the Company or RTA, for assistance in this regard.
Members are requested to note that, dividends if not encashed for a consecutive period of 7 years from the date of transfer to Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company, are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund
('IEPF'). The shares in respect of such unclaimed dividends are also liable to be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF Authority. In view of this, Members / Claimants are requested to claim their dividends from the Company, within the stipulated timeline. The Members, whose unclaimed dividends / shares have been transferred to IEPF, may claim the same by making an application to the IEPF Authority, in Form No. IEPF-5 available on www.iepf.gov.inThe attention of Members is particularly drawn to the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report 2021-22 in respect of unclaimed dividends and transfer of dividends / shares to the IEPF.
Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone / mobile numbers, PAN, registering of nomination, power of attorney registration, Bank Mandate details, etc., to their DPs in case the shares are held in electronic form and to the RTA in prescribed Form ISR-1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021. Further, Members may note that SEBI has mandated the submission of PAN by every participant in securities market.
To prevent fraudulent transactions, Members are advised to exercise due diligence and notify the Company of any change in address or demise of any Member as soon as possible. Members are also advised to not leave their demat account(s) dormant for long. Periodic statement of holdings should be obtained from the concerned Depository Participant and holdings should be verified from time to time.
Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company or RTA, the details of such folios together with the share certificates along with the requisite KYC Documents for consolidating their holdings in one folio. Requests for consolidation of share certificates shall be processed in dematerialized form.
The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their Shareholding maintained under Section 170 of the Act, and the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act, and relevant documents referred to in the Notice or explanatory statement will be available electronically for inspection by the Members during the AGM. Members seeking to inspect such documents can send an e-mail to company. secretariat@tatatinplate.com.
PROCESS FOR REGISTERING E-MAIL ADDRESS:
One time registration of e-mail address with RTA for receiving the Annual Report 2021-22 and to cast votes electronically: The Company has made special arrangements with RTA for registration ofe-mailaddress of those Members (holding shares either in electronic or physical form) who wish to receive the Annual Report for FY2021-22and cast votes
electronically. Eligible Members whose e-mail addresses are not registered with the Company/DPs are required to provide the same to RTA on or before 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Process to be followed for one time registration of e-mail address (for shares held in physical form or in electronic form) is as follows:
Select the Name of the Company from dropdown: The Tinplate Company of India Limited.
Enter details in respective fields such as DP ID and Client ID (if shares held in electronic form)/ Folio no. and Certificate No. (if shares held in physical form), Shareholder Name, PAN Mobile no. and E-mail id.
System will send OTP on mobile no and email id.
Enter OTP received on mobile no and email id and submit.
After successful submission of the e-mail address, NSDL will e-mail a copy of this AGM Notice and Annual Report FY 2021-22 along with the e-Voting user ID and password. In case of any queries, Members may write to csg-unit@tcplindia.co.inor e-voting@nsdl.co.in.
Registration ofe-mailaddress permanently with Company/DP: Members are requested to register the e-mail address with their concerned DPs, in respect of electronic holding and with RTA, in respect of physical holding, by writing to them at csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in. Further, those Members who have already registered their e-mail addresses are requested to keep their e-mail addresses validated/ updated with their DPs/RTA to enable servicing of notices/ documents/ Annual Report and other communications electronically to their e-mail address in future.
INSTRUCTIONS FOR E-VOTING AND JOINING THE AGM ARE AS FOLLOWS:
PROCESS AND MANNER FOR VOTING THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS:
1. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Act read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in terms of SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020 in relation to e-Voting facility provided by listed entities, the Company is providing facility of remote e-Voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the AGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with NSDL for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized agency. The facility of casting votes by a Member using remote e-Voting system as well as remote e-Voting during the AGM will be provided by NSDL.
Members of the Company holding shares either in physical form or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, June 27, 2022 (Cut - Off Date) may cast their vote by remote e-Voting. A person who is not a Member as on the Cut-Off date should treat this Notice for information purpose only. A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting before the AGM as well as remote e-voting during the AGM.
Any shareholder(s) holding shares in physical form or non-individual shareholders who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding shares as on the Cut-Off date i.e. Monday, June 27, 2022, may obtain the User ID and Password by sending a request at e-voting@nsdl.co.in. However, if a person is already registered with NSDL for remote e-Voting then he / she can use his / her existing User ID and password for casting the vote. In case of Individual Shareholder holding securities in dematerialized mode and who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice and holds shares in demat mode as on theCut-OffDate may follow the steps mentioned under 'Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode'.
The remote e-voting period commences on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9:00 am (IST) and ends on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm (IST). The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the Member, the Member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. The voting rights of the Members shall be in proportion to their share of the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on the Cut - Off Date i.e., Monday, June 27, 2022.
Members will be provided with the facility for voting through electronic voting system during the VC/OAVM proceedings at the AGM and Members participating at the AGM, who have not already cast their vote on the resolution(s) by remote e-voting, will be eligible to exercise their right to vote on such resolution(s) upon announcement by the Chairman. Members who have cast their vote on resolution(s) by remote e-voting prior to the AGM will also be eligible to participate at the AGM through VC/OAVM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote on such resolution(s) again. Members who have voted on some of the resolutions during the said voting period are also eligible to vote on the remaining resolutions during the AGM. The remote e-voting module on the day of the AGM shall be disabled by NSDL for voting 15 minutes after the conclusion of the Meeting.
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR MEMBERS FOR ATTENDING THE AGM THROUGH VC / OAVM AND REMOTE E-VOTING (BEFORE AND DURING THE AGM) ARE AS UNDER: -
Members will be able to attend the AGM through VC / OAVM or view the live webcast of AGM provided by NSDL athttps://www.evoting.nsdl.comby following the steps mentioned under 'Access NSDL e-Voting system'. After successful login, Member(s) can click on link of 'VC / OAVM' placed under 'Join General Meeting' menu against Company name. You are requested to click on VC/OAVM link placed under 'Join General Meeting' menu. The link for VC / OAVM will be available in Shareholder / Member login where the EVEN of the Company will be displayed. Members who do not have the User ID and Password for e-Voting or have forgotten the User ID / Password may retrieve the same by following the process as mentioned in paragraph titled "The instructions for remote e-Voting before / during the AGM" in the Notice to avoid last minute rush.
Members are encouraged to submit their questions in advance with respect to the accounts or the business to be transacted at the AGM. These queries may be submitted from their registered e-mail address, mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID / folio number and mobile number, to reach the Company's email address at company.secretariat@tatatinplate. combefore 3.00 p.m. (IST) on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Members who would like to express their views or ask questions during the AGM may pre-register themselves as a speaker by sending their request from their registered email address mentioning their name, DP ID and Client ID / folio number, PAN, mobile number at mailto:company.secretariat@ tatatinplate.combetween June 28, 2022 (9.00 a.m. IST) to June 30, 2022 (5.00 p.m. IST). The Company reserves the right to restrict the number of questions and speakers depending
on the availability of time for the AGM. Further, the sequence in which the shareholders will be called upon to speak will be solely determined by the Company.
4. Members who need assistance before or during the AGM, can contact NSDL on evoting@nsdl.co.in/ 1800 1020 990/1800 224 430.
THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING BEFORE / DURING THE AGM
The details of the process and manner for remote e-Voting are explained herein below:
Step 1: Access to NSDL e-Voting system.
Step 2: Cast your vote electronically and join General Meeting on NSDL e-Voting system.
Details on Step 1 are mentioned below:
Login method for e-Voting and joining virtual meeting for individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode
In order to increase the efficiency of the voting process and in pursuance of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/ CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020, e-Voting facility is being provided to all the demat account holders, by way of single login credential, through their demat accounts / websites of Depositories / Depository Participants. Individual demat account holders would be able to cast their vote without having to register again with the e-Voting service provider ('ESP') thereby not only facilitating seamless authentication but also ease and convenience of participating in e-Voting process.
Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and e-mail address in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.
