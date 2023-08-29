The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at www.tatatinplate.comand is also being made available on the website of the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com

The Scrutinizer's Report dated August 28, 2023, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended -

Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), as amended -

The 104th AGM of the Company was held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 3.00 p.m. (IST). The AGM was conducted through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means to transact the business as stated in the Notice convening the AGM dated July 31, 2023.

Sub: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 104th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of The Tinplate Company of India Limited ('the Company')

The Tinplate Company of India Limited

Summary of proceedings of the 104th Annual General Meeting ('AGM/Meeting')

The 104th AGM of the Members of The Tinplate Company of India Limited ('the Company') was held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI').

Mr. Kaushik Seal, Company Secretary, welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on details relating to their participation at the Meeting through audio-visual means.

Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Chairman of the Board, chaired the Meeting. The Chairman welcomed the Shareholders to the Meeting and on requisite quorum being present, called the Meeting to order.

All the Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting through VC from their respective locations except Mr. Krishnava Dutt. Mr. Dutt could not attend the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Chairman welcomed the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the Members. He then welcomed the Union representatives of the Company, who were attending the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman thereafter, informed the Members that, Mr. Rajib Chatterjee and Mr. Ashish Vyas, representatives of Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors, Mr. Kunal Banerjee representing M/s Shome and Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company and Mr A. K. Labh, Secretarial Auditor of the Company and the Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and e-voting during the proceedings of the AGM, were also present at the Meeting through VC.

The Chairman further informed the Members that, the proceedings of the Meeting were also being webcast and could be viewed live by Members by logging on to the website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The Company had taken the requisite steps to enable Members to participate and vote on the items being considered at the AGM.

The details of authorized representations received from corporate shareholders were informed to the Members. Since there was no physical attendance of Members and in compliance with the Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI, Members were informed that the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable. Further, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode, should any Member request for the same.

The Chairman then made his opening remarks and also briefed the shareholders on operations of the Company during FY 2022-23. He also briefed the shareholders in connection to the expansion project undertaken by the Company and the proposed scheme of amalgamation between the Company and Tata Steel Limited and its respective shareholders.

With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the AGM and the Auditor's Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 were taken as read. There were no qualifications, observations or adverse remarks in the reports of the Statutory and Secretarial Auditor.

Thereafter, Mr. R N Murthy, Managing Director of the Company made a presentation on the operational and financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23.

