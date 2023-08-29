The Tinplate Company of India Limited
August 28, 2023
The Secretary, Listing Department
The Manager, Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai 400001.
Mumbai 400051,
Maharashtra, India.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code:504966
Scrip Code:TINPLATE
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the 104th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of The Tinplate Company of India Limited ('the Company')
The 104th AGM of the Company was held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 3.00 p.m. (IST). The AGM was conducted through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means to transact the business as stated in the Notice convening the AGM dated July 31, 2023.
In this regard, please find enclosed the following:
- Summary of the proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), as amended -Annexure A
- Combined voting results of remote e-voting prior to the AGM and e-voting conducted during the AGM, in relation to the business transacted at the AGM, as required under Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations, as amended - Annexure B
- The Scrutinizer's Report dated August 28, 2023, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended -Annexure C
The AGM concluded at 5:00 p.m. (IST).
The voting results along with the Scrutinizer's Report is available on the Company's website at www.tatatinplate.comand is also being made available on the website of the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting.nsdl.com
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
KAUSHIK SEAL
Digitally signed by
KAUSHIK SEAL Date: 2023.08.28 21:12:31 +05'30'
(KAUSHIK SEAL) COMPANY SECRETARY
The Tinplate Company of India Limited
ANNEXURE A
Summary of proceedings of the 104th Annual General Meeting ('AGM/Meeting')
The 104th AGM of the Members of The Tinplate Company of India Limited ('the Company') was held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through two-way Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'). The Meeting was conducted in accordance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI').
Mr. Kaushik Seal, Company Secretary, welcomed the Members to the Meeting and briefed them on details relating to their participation at the Meeting through audio-visual means.
Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Chairman of the Board, chaired the Meeting. The Chairman welcomed the Shareholders to the Meeting and on requisite quorum being present, called the Meeting to order.
All the Directors of the Company were present at the Meeting through VC from their respective locations except Mr. Krishnava Dutt. Mr. Dutt could not attend the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.
The Chairman welcomed the Directors and requested them to introduce themselves to the Members. He then welcomed the Union representatives of the Company, who were attending the Meeting through VC.
The Chairman thereafter, informed the Members that, Mr. Rajib Chatterjee and Mr. Ashish Vyas, representatives of Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors, Mr. Kunal Banerjee representing M/s Shome and Banerjee, Cost Auditors of the Company and Mr A. K. Labh, Secretarial Auditor of the Company and the Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and e-voting during the proceedings of the AGM, were also present at the Meeting through VC.
The Chairman further informed the Members that, the proceedings of the Meeting were also being webcast and could be viewed live by Members by logging on to the website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The Company had taken the requisite steps to enable Members to participate and vote on the items being considered at the AGM.
The details of authorized representations received from corporate shareholders were informed to the Members. Since there was no physical attendance of Members and in compliance with the Circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI, Members were informed that the requirement of appointing proxies was not applicable. Further, the Registers as required under the Companies Act, 2013 were available for inspection in electronic mode, should any Member request for the same.
The Chairman then made his opening remarks and also briefed the shareholders on operations of the Company during FY 2022-23. He also briefed the shareholders in connection to the expansion project undertaken by the Company and the proposed scheme of amalgamation between the Company and Tata Steel Limited and its respective shareholders.
With the consent of the Members present, the Notice convening the AGM and the Auditor's Report for the year ended March 31, 2023 were taken as read. There were no qualifications, observations or adverse remarks in the reports of the Statutory and Secretarial Auditor.
Thereafter, Mr. R N Murthy, Managing Director of the Company made a presentation on the operational and financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23.
The Tinplate Company of India Limited
In terms of the Notice dated July 31, 2023 convening the 104th AGM of the Company, the following business were transacted at the Meeting through remote e-voting.
S.N.
Resolution
Type of
Resolution
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the
Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 together with the
Ordinary
Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon
2.
To declare dividend of ₹ 3/- per fully paid up Equity Share of face value of
₹ 10/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23
Ordinary
3.
To appoint a Director in place of Ms. Atrayee Sanyal (DIN: 07011659),
who retires by rotation in terms of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act,
Ordinary
2013, and being eligible, seeks re-appointment
4.
Payment of Commission to Non-Executive Directors of the Company
Ordinary
5.
Ratification of Remuneration of Cost Auditors
Ordinary
Members present at the Meeting were given an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification(s). The Chairman appropriately responded to the questions raised by them.
Post the question and answer session, the Chairman authorized Mr. Kaushik Seal to carry out the e-voting process and conclude the Meeting. The Chairman further informed the Members that the consolidated voting results will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges on which the Company's shares are listed and will also be made available on the website of the Company at www.tatatinplate.comand the National Securities Depository Limited at www.evoting@nsdl.comwithin 2 working days from the conclusion of the Meeting.
The Chairman then thanked the Members for their continued support and for attending and participating in the Meeting. He also thanked the Directors for joining the Meeting virtually.
The e- voting facility was kept open for the next 15 minutes to enable the Members to cast their vote. Upon completion of the e-voting process, Mr. Kaushik Seal declared the Meeting closed.
Post the conclusion of the remote e-voting, the Scrutinizers' report was received. All the Resolutions have been passed with requisite majority.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
KAUSHIK SEAL
Digitally signed by
KAUSHIK SEAL Date: 2023.08.28 21:13:38 +05'30'
(KAUSHIK SEAL) COMPANY SECRETARY
The Tinplate Company of India Limited
ANNEXURE B
104th Annual General Meeting Voting Results:-
Date of the Annual General Meeting
August 28, 2023
Total number of shareholders on record date
(August 21, 2023)
Holders of Equity Shares
86,036
No. of Shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public
NA
NA
No. of Shareholders attended the meeting through Video Conferencing
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public
1
115
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
KAUSHIK SEAL
Digitally signed by KAUSHIK SEAL Date: 2023.08.28 21:14:16 +05'30'
(KAUSHIK SEAL) COMPANY SECRETARY
The Tinplate Company of India Limited
Resolution Required : (Ordinary)
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended
March 31, 2023 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon
Whether promoter/ promoter group are
NO
interested in the agenda/resolution?
No. of
No. of
% of Votes Polled
No. of
No. of
% of Votes in
% of Votes
No. of votes
Mode of
votes
on outstanding
Votes - in
Votes
favour on votes
against on votes
Category
shares held
Invalid
Voting
polled
shares
favour
-Against
polled
polled
[1]
[2]
[3]={[2]/[1]}*100
[4]
[5]
[6]={[4]/[2]}*100
[7]={[5]/[2]}*100
[8]
E-Voting
78457640
100.0000
78457640
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
Promoter and Promoter
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
78457640
Group
Postal Ballot
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
Total
78457640
100.0000
78457640
0
100.0000
0.0000
0
E-Voting
1031175
44.3268
1031175
0
100.0000
0.0000
15118
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
Public Institutions
Postal Ballot
2326303
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
Total
1031175
44.3268
1031175
0
100.0000
0.0000
15118
E-Voting
2037050
8.5290
2036537
513
99.9748
0.0252
0
Poll
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
Public Non Institutions
Postal Ballot
23883695
0
0.0000
0
0
0.0000
0.0000
0
Total
2037050
8.5290
2036537
513
99.9748
0.0252
0
Total
104667638
81525865
77.8902
81525352
513
99.9994
0.0006
15118
Yours faithfully,
THE TINPLATE COMPANY OF INDIA LIMITED
KAUSHIK SEAL
Digitally signed by
KAUSHIK SEAL Date: 2023.08.28 21:14:43 +05'30'
(KAUSHIK SEAL) COMPANY SECRETARY
