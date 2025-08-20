TJX Companies shares climbed 5% on Wall Street following an upward revision of its annual targets to reflect Q2 results that exceeded its plan and less negative currency effects than previously estimated.
The retail group now anticipates EPS of between $4.52 and $4.57 for the current fiscal year, as well as a pre-tax profit margin of between 11.4% and 11.5% on comparable sales expected to grow by 3%.
In its Q2, the operator of the TJX Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods brands saw its EPS grow 15% to $1.10 on sales up 7% to $14.4bn (+4% on a comparable basis).
"Customer transactions increased across all divisions," said CEO Ernie Herrman, citing strong demand in every business in the US and internationally, as well as a good start to Q3.
TJX Cos: stock up after targets raised
Published on 08/20/2025 at 10:10 am EDT
