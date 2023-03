By Denny Jacob

TJX Cos., the owner of T.J. Maxx, on Tuesday said its board raised its quarterly dividend by 13% to 33.25 cents a share from 25.55 cents.

The Framingham, Mass.-based retailer, said the dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 11.

TJX also said it's planning for between $2 billion and $2.5 billion of share repurchases in fiscal 2024.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1608ET