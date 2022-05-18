Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The TJX Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TJX   US8725401090

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 11:40:39 am EDT
60.70 USD   +8.02%
11:35aTJ Maxx Parent TJX Posts Increase in Fiscal First-Quarter Profit; Expects Sales to Slow Down in Second Quarter
MT
10:57aTJX Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:52aTJX Shares Climb 11% With Jump in 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TJX Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $62.38, up $6.19 or 11.02%


--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $64.07

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 12.9%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.15% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 15.42%

--Up 1.8% month-to-date

--Down 17.83% year-to-date

--Down 18.69% from its all-time closing high of $76.72 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 7.42% from 52 weeks ago (May 19, 2021), when it closed at $67.38

--Down 18.69% from its 52-week closing high of $76.72 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 13.44% from its 52-week closing low of $54.99 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $62.61; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $63.54

--Up 11.43% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.7%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:39:23 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1056ET

All news about THE TJX COMPANIES
11:35aTJ Maxx Parent TJX Posts Increase in Fiscal First-Quarter Profit; Expects Sales to Slow..
MT
10:57aTJX Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:52aTJX Shares Climb 11% With Jump in 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:33aTJX Posts Jump in 1Q Profit, Sales
DJ
08:12aTJX Companies Posts Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings as Sales Rise; Issues Fiscal Q2, 2023 P..
MT
07:45aEarnings Flash (TJX) THE TJX COMPANIES Reports Q1 Revenue $11.4B, vs. Street Est of $11..
MT
07:39aTJX : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aThe TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q1 FY23 Results; Marmaxx Comp Store Sales Increased 3%
BU
05/16JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on TJX to $76 From $81, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/11Trillium Asset Management, LLC and Zevin Asset Management Submits a Shareholder Proposa..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TJX COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 633 M - -
Net income 2023 3 713 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 281 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 65 991 M 65 991 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 340 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 56,19 $
Average target price 75,71 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Carol M. Meyrowitz Senior Executive Vice President
John F. O'Brien Independent Director
David T. Ching Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-25.99%65 991
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-13.60%217 388
TARGET CORPORATION-5.27%99 549
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.51%67 491
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-3.51%52 060
DOLLAR TREE, INC.11.27%35 196