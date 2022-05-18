TJX Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $62.38, up $6.19 or 11.02%

--Would be highest close since May 4, 2022, when it closed at $64.07

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 12.9%

--Currently up four of the past five days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.15% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 15.42%

--Up 1.8% month-to-date

--Down 17.83% year-to-date

--Down 18.69% from its all-time closing high of $76.72 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 7.42% from 52 weeks ago (May 19, 2021), when it closed at $67.38

--Down 18.69% from its 52-week closing high of $76.72 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 13.44% from its 52-week closing low of $54.99 on May 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $62.61; highest intraday level since May 5, 2022, when it hit $63.54

--Up 11.43% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.7%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Sixth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:39:23 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1056ET