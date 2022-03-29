Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The TJX Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TJX   US8725401090

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/29 03:02:38 pm EDT
64.29 USD   +3.69%
02:44pThe TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend
BU
03/15Bernstein Starts TJX at Market Perform With $68 Price Target
MT
03/04TJX to Sell Stake in Familia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend

03/29/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly dividend by 13% from the last dividend paid. The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.295 per share, payable June 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2022.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am pleased to report that our Board of Directors has approved a 13% increase in our quarterly dividend. This marks our 25th dividend increase over the last 26 years. Over this period, the Company’s dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of 21%. In addition, we plan to continue our significant share buyback program, with approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion of repurchases planned for Fiscal 2023. These actions underscore our confidence in our ability to continue delivering profitable sales and strong cash flow, which enables us to simultaneously reinvest in the growth of the business and return significant value to our shareholders.”

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,689 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,284 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 59 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 293 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 68 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

Forward-looking Statement

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Various statements made in this release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that we intend, expect or believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s anticipated operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, dividends and share repurchases, including for fiscal 2023. The following are some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated containment and remediation efforts; execution of buying strategy and inventory management; various marketing efforts; customer trends and preferences; competition; operational and business expansion; management of large size and scale; merchandise sourcing and transport; labor costs and workforce challenges; personnel recruitment, training and retention; data security and maintenance and development of information technology systems; corporate and retail banner reputation; cash flow; expanding international operations; fluctuations in quarterly operating results and market expectations; mergers, acquisitions, or business investments and divestitures, closings or business consolidations; real estate activities; inventory or asset loss; economic conditions and consumer spending; market instability; serious disruptions or catastrophic events; disproportionate impact of disruptions in the final quarter of the fiscal year; commodity availability and pricing; adverse or unseasonable weather; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; compliance with laws, regulations and orders and changes in laws, regulations and applicable accounting standards; outcomes of litigation, legal proceedings and other legal or regulatory matters; quality, safety and other issues with our merchandise; tax matters; and other factors that may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TJX COMPANIES
02:44pThe TJX Companies, Inc. Announces 13% Increase in Common Stock Dividend
BU
03/15Bernstein Starts TJX at Market Perform With $68 Price Target
MT
03/04TJX to Sell Stake in Familia
CI
03/03TJX to sell 25% stake in Russian apparel retailer Familia
RE
03/03TJX to Exit Investment in Russian Retailer Familia
DJ
03/03TJX Companies to Divest Equity Ownership in Familia
CI
03/03TJX COMPANIES INC /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Resignation of Doug Mizzi and Scott as Directors
CI
02/28Wall Street taken aback by Europe's harsh response
02/28Cowen Adjusts Price Target on TJX to $72 From $88, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TJX COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 780 M - -
Net income 2022 3 533 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 73 958 M 73 958 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 320 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 62,00 $
Average target price 79,54 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Carol M. Meyrowitz Senior Executive Vice President
John F. O'Brien Independent Director
David T. Ching Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-18.34%73 958
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-0.44%250 515
TARGET CORPORATION-5.54%101 510
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.92%69 249
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-4.04%51 793
DOLLAR TREE, INC.12.98%35 739