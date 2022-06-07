Log in
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

06/07/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of April 30, 2022, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,715 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,285 T.J. Maxx, 1,155 Marshalls, 859 HomeGoods, 60 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 293 Winners, 148 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 623 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 70 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2022
