The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

09/19/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 30, 2022, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,736 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,290 T.J. Maxx, 1,157 Marshalls, 862 HomeGoods, 62 Sierra, and 40 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 295 Winners, 150 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 626 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 71 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2022
