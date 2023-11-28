Official THE TJX COMPANIES press release

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3325 per share payable March 07, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 28, 2023, the end of the Company’s third quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,934 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and six e-commerce sites. These include 1,317 T.J. Maxx, 1,196 Marshalls, 914 HomeGoods, 90 Sierra, and 54 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 302 Winners, 157 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 641 T.K. Maxx and 79 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, tkmaxx.de, and tkmaxx.at in Europe; and 78 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

