The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.375 per share payable September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc., a Fortune 100 company, is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. Our mission is to deliver great value to customers every day. We do this by offering a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name, and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ regular prices on comparable merchandise. We operate over 4,900 stores across nine countries, including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense, and Sierra in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls in Canada; TK Maxx and Homesense in Europe, and TK Maxx in Australia. We also operate e-commerce sites for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra in the U.S. and three sites for TK Maxx in Europe. Our value mission extends to our corporate responsibility efforts, which are focused on supporting our Associates, giving back in the communities we serve, the environment, and operating responsibly. Additional information about TJX’s press releases, financial information, and corporate responsibility are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604770713/en/