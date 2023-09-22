The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that on September 20, 2023, its Board of Directors elected Charles (Charlie) F. Wagner, Jr. to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Wagner is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a role he has served in since 2019. In this role, he oversees a range of functions for Vertex including accounting, finance, internal audit, investor relations, business development, and global security and facilities functions. Prior to joining Vertex, from 2015 until 2019, Mr. Wagner was Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which he joined after serving in several senior financial roles in the life sciences and other industries.

Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the Board of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “We are delighted to have Charlie join TJX as the newest member of our Board of Directors. He brings long and extensive corporate finance and enterprise-wide experience and expertise, including more than a decade in public and private company CFO roles, and refreshes our Board composition. We are pleased that Charlie’s deep financial knowledge complements the wide-ranging experience among our existing Directors, all of which is important to the oversight of our complex, global business. We look forward to working with Charlie as we continue to focus on the near- and long-term successful growth of our great Company.”

