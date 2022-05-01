Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The TJX Companies, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Certain Vegan Chocolate Products

05/01/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
The TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, MA is recalling certain vegan chocolate products because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The products being recalled are:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220501005026/en/

  • “Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles” in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package.
  • “Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate” in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package.
  • “Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles” in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package.

All product codes for these items are included in the recall.

The products recalled were distributed at TJX retail stores nationwide. TJX operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with the recalled products. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products labelled as “Dairy Free” contained milk. Subsequent investigation indicated that this was caused by a manufacturing error at the supplier’s facility. As a result, TJX is recalling all items for sale in our stores that were manufactured in this facility.

Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to return them to the store at which they were purchased or contact the appropriate customer service department for a full refund:

  • TJ Maxx – (800) 926-6299
  • Marshalls – (888) 627-7425
  • HomeGoods – (800)-888-0776
  • Sierra – (800)-713-4534
  • Homesense – (855) 660-4663

Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Time.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,689 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,284 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 59 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 293 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 68 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.


© Business Wire 2022
