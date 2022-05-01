The TJX Companies, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Certain Vegan Chocolate Products

The TJX Companies, Inc. of Framingham, MA is recalling certain vegan chocolate products because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The products being recalled are:

“Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles” in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package.

“Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate” in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package.

“Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles” in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package.

All product codes for these items are included in the recall.

The products recalled were distributed at TJX retail stores nationwide. TJX operates T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with the recalled products. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products labelled as “Dairy Free” contained milk. Subsequent investigation indicated that this was caused by a manufacturing error at the supplier’s facility. As a result, TJX is recalling all items for sale in our stores that were manufactured in this facility.

Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above are urged to return them to the store at which they were purchased or contact the appropriate customer service department for a full refund:

TJ Maxx – (800) 926-6299

Marshalls – (888) 627-7425

HomeGoods – (800)-888-0776

Sierra – (800)-713-4534

Homesense – (855) 660-4663

Customer service is available Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Time.

