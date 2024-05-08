The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2025 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2025 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, May 28, 2024, or at TJX.com.

