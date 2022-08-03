Log in
    TJX   US8725401090

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-08-03 am EDT
62.39 USD   +1.22%
11:01aThe TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY23 Results August 17, 2022
BU
08/02The TJX Companies, Inc. Agrees to Pay $13 Million Civil Penalty for Selling, Offering for Sale and Distributing Recalled Products
CI
08/02TJX to Pay $13 Million Penalty for Selling, Distributing Recalled Products, CPSC Says
MT
The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY23 Results August 17, 2022

08/03/2022 | 11:01am EDT
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, August 23, 2022, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of April 30, 2022, the end of the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2023, the Company operated a total of 4,715 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,285 T.J. Maxx, 1,155 Marshalls, 859 HomeGoods, 60 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 293 Winners, 148 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 623 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 70 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2022
