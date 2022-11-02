Advanced search
    TJX   US8725401090

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:19 2022-11-02 pm EDT
71.61 USD   -0.22%
BU
The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q3 FY23 Results November 16, 2022

11/02/2022 | 11:39am EDT
The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter Fiscal 2023 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter Fiscal 2023 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, November 22, 2022, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 30, 2022, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,736 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,290 T.J. Maxx, 1,157 Marshalls, 862 HomeGoods, 62 Sierra, and 40 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 295 Winners, 150 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 626 T.K. Maxx and 77 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 71 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 800 M - -
Net income 2023 3 440 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 83 317 M 83 317 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 340 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 71,76 $
Average target price 76,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Carol M. Meyrowitz Consultant
John F. O'Brien Independent Director
David T. Ching Independent Director
