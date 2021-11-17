Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The TJX Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TJX   US8725401090

THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.

(TJX)
TJX Up Over 8%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year -- Data Talk

11/17/2021 | 10:53am EST
TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $75.44, up $5.94 or 8.55%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 25, 2021, when it closed at $75.81

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 12.9%

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 10.59% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 5, 2021, when it rose for seven straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 16.92%

-- Up 15.2% month-to-date

-- Up 10.48% year-to-date

-- Down 0.48% from its all-time closing high of $75.81 on Aug. 25, 2021

-- Up 21.14% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 18, 2020), when it closed at $62.28

-- Down 0.48% from its 52-week closing high of $75.81 on Aug. 25, 2021

-- Up 24.33% from its 52-week closing low of $60.68 on Nov. 20, 2020

-- Traded as high as $76.94; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 10.71% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 16.7%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Ninth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:34:19 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1053ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 232 M - -
Net income 2022 3 446 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 83 576 M 83 576 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 320 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 69,50 $
Average target price 83,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
John F. O'Brien Independent Director
David T. Ching Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.1.77%83 360
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION39.80%229 700
TARGET CORPORATION49.74%129 003
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.72%62 170
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION9.52%52 961
DOLLAR TREE, INC.19.61%29 065