The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Toro Company (“Toro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTC). The investigation concerns whether Toro and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 21, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Toro “has borrowed revenues and earnings from the future by selling excessive product into its dealer channel” and that the Company “set up a cliff” its near-term operating cash flows worth $400 million or more. On this news, the price of Toro shares declined by $3.77, from $90.00 on May 20, 2024 to close at $86.23 per share on May 21, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Toro securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

