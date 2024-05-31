Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Toro Company (“Toro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Toro “has borrowed revenues and earnings from the future by selling excessive product into its dealer channel” and that the Company “set up a cliff” in its near-term operating cash flows worth $400 million or more.

On this news, Toro’s stock price fell $3.77, or 4.2%, to close at $86.23 per share on May 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Toro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530540890/en/