NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Toro Company ("Toro" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTC).

The investigation concerns whether Toro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 21, 2024, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Toro "has borrowed revenues and earnings from the future by selling excessive product into its dealer channel" and that the Company "set up a cliff" in its near-term operating cash flows worth $400 million or more.

On this news, Toro's stock price fell $3.77 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $86.23 per share on May 21, 2024.

