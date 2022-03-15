Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Toro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/15/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. This dividend is payable on April 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2022.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
01:44pThe Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/08TORO : Fairmount Park Organic Recycling Center Wins Toro Urban Park Innovation Award 2022
PU
03/08TRANSCRIPT : The Toro Company Presents at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investor..
CI
03/07TORO : Raymond James 2022 Institutional Investor Conference Presentation
PU
03/07The Toro Company to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
BU
03/07TORO : Sentosa Golf Club Enters 10-Year Partnership with Toro
PU
03/03TORO CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPE..
AQ
03/03The Toro Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/03TRANSCRIPT : The Toro Company, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03Toro Company's Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Decline, Net Sales Rise; Lifts FY2022 Sales ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 460 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 8 586 M 8 586 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float -
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 82,13 $
Average target price 96,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-17.80%8 586
DEERE & COMPANY14.86%120 830
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-17.61%4 061
ESCORTS LIMITED-5.26%3 059
ALAMO GROUP INC.-1.22%1 735
LINDSAY CORPORATION-5.85%1 570