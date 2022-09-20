Advanced search
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-09-20 pm EDT
90.31 USD   -0.48%
The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/14INSIDER SELL : Toro
MT
09/14INSIDER SELL : Toro
MT
The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/20/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. This dividend is payable on October 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2022.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 511 M - -
Net income 2022 437 M - -
Net Debt 2022 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 9 456 M 9 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-9.17%9 456
DEERE & COMPANY5.77%109 467
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-26.70%3 502
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED9.27%2 829
LINDSAY CORPORATION1.25%1 690
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.9.82%718