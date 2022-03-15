The Toro Company Elects Two New Board Members

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced the election of Eric Hansotia and Jill Pemberton to its Board of Directors. Both were elected as new directors during the company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric and Jill to the Board as we continue to advance our strategic vision and corporate governance principles for the long-term benefit of our shareholders,” said Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company. “Eric brings a strong strategic perspective and extensive executive leadership experience in areas critical to our success. We will also benefit greatly from Jill’s extensive financial leadership experience, strong brand experience, sourcing and supply chain oversight, and knowledge of enterprise risk management including cybersecurity. Both will help us to further strengthen our position in the markets we serve, accelerate innovation and foster an increasingly inclusive approach to how we do business.”

Eric Hansotia, 53, currently serves as chairman, president and chief executive officer of AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. Previously he was senior vice president and chief operating officer with responsibility for the company’s regional commercial operations including global product management, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain functions. Prior to joining AGCO in 2013, he had a successful career at Deere & Company where he held several leadership roles throughout his 20-year tenure. Hansotia graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and he also earned an MBA from the University of Iowa.

Jill Pemberton, 51, currently serves as chief financial officer, North America, of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (ENXTPA: MC), a global leader specializing in luxury goods. Prior to joining LVMH in 2020, Pemberton was senior vice president at Viacom with responsibility for leading the corporate financial planning and analysis team. Prior to that, she spent several years at Johnson & Johnson where she served in various leadership roles including vice president of finance for the global procurement organization and vice president of the company’s Consumer Group where she provided financial oversight for global marketing, research and development, and business development. Pemberton graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

