    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
112.14 USD   +0.60%
The Toro Company Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 13 Percent

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, an increase of 13 percent over the previous $0.30 per share. This marks the 14th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend. This dividend is payable on January 11, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional 5 million shares of The Toro Company’s Common Stock through open-market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time and in such amounts as management deems appropriate.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 518 M - -
Net income 2022 441 M - -
Net Debt 2022 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 11 615 M 11 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 111,47 $
Average target price 123,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY11.57%11 615
DEERE & COMPANY27.46%131 910
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-14.55%4 210
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED19.16%2 974
LINDSAY CORPORATION13.03%1 887
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.136.61%1 517