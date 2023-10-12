The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently honored The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) with a 2023 WaterSense® Excellence Award for efforts in promoting the WaterSense program and water efficiency through its products, education and outreach. The Toro Company was one of 25 Excellence Award winners, and this marked the ninth consecutive year that TTC received a WaterSense Excellence Award.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs and homes, and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. More than 2,100 manufacturers, builders, retailers, utilities, government and nonprofit organizations partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

“With extreme weather affecting water supplies and quality, saving this precious resource is more important than ever,” said Veronica Blette, Chief, WaterSense Branch. “The 2023 award winners helped Americans look to WaterSense and save not just water, but the energy required to heat and treat it, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy use.”

Since 2006, over 40,000 certified water-efficient plumbing and irrigation products have helped consumers and businesses save 7.5 trillion gallons of water; the amount of energy needed to pump, treat and heat water by 880 billion kilowatt hours; and $171 billion in water and energy bills. These savings also helped prevent 337 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to planting 5.6 billion trees.

WaterSense recognized The Toro Company for supporting dozens of training and community education events in 2022 and promoting WaterSense to thousands of industry professionals. In addition, The Toro Company continued water efficiency research efforts with Texas A&M University and University of Minnesota’s Turfgrass Research, Outreach and Education Center.

“The advancement of water-saving technologies and education is an integral part of our purpose, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized,” said Edric Funk, group vice president, golf, grounds and irrigation at The Toro Company. “We congratulate every water agency, municipality and business that has been recognized for their efforts and look forward to continued collaboration with EPA WaterSense.”

WaterSense seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012650351/en/