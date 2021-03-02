Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Toro Company    TTC

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Toro Company : Acquires Left Hand Robotics, Inc.

03/02/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition of autonomous capabilities advances The Toro Company’s technology strategy

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it has acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. The acquisition supports The Toro Company’s strategy of leadership in next generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Longmont, Colorado, Left Hand Robotics is recognized for developing innovative autonomous solutions for turf and snow management. Its patent-pending software and advanced technologies for autonomous navigation are designed to provide professional contractors and grounds managers with future solutions to improve their operational efficiency and tackle outdoor tasks with precision.

About The Toro Company
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
08:32aTHE TORO COMPANY  : Acquires Left Hand Robotics, Inc.
BU
02/12THE TORO COMPANY  : to Announce Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
BU
02/02TORO  : Latest Lynx® Expansion From Toro Adds More Control And Convenience
PU
02/02TORO  : New Steel Bed and GTX Lithium Ion Lifted Model Expand Toro® Workman® Lin..
PU
02/02TORO  : Introduces New TransPro® 200 Trailer
PU
02/02TORO  : Introduces New Bullseye Product Line
PU
02/02TORO  : Announces New Greensmaster® e1021 All-Electric Mower
PU
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : Toro Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire St..
MT
01/08INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Toro Sh..
MT
01/04TORO  : BofA Securities Starts Toro at Neutral With $102
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 649 M - -
Net income 2021 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 11 097 M 11 097 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 106,50 $
Last Close Price 102,73 $
Spread / Highest target 5,13%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Gregg W. Steinhafel Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY8.32%11 097
DEERE & COMPANY29.76%112 684
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG10.70%5 027
ESCORTS LIMITED2.25%2 314
LINDSAY CORPORATION30.56%1 822
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%1 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ