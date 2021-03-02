The Toro Company : Acquires Left Hand Robotics, Inc.

Acquisition of autonomous capabilities advances The Toro Company’s technology strategy

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it has acquired Left Hand Robotics, Inc. The acquisition supports The Toro Company’s strategy of leadership in next generation technologies, including alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Longmont, Colorado, Left Hand Robotics is recognized for developing innovative autonomous solutions for turf and snow management. Its patent-pending software and advanced technologies for autonomous navigation are designed to provide professional contractors and grounds managers with future solutions to improve their operational efficiency and tackle outdoor tasks with precision.

About The Toro Company

