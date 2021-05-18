Log in
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
The Toro Company : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 22, 2021.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 651 M - -
Net income 2021 390 M - -
Net Debt 2021 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 12 079 M 12 079 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 114,00 $
Last Close Price 112,24 $
Spread / Highest target 6,91%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & VP
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Gary Lee Ellis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY18.35%12 079
DEERE & COMPANY42.72%120 219
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG21.25%5 581
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.9.11%2 325
ESCORTS LIMITED-9.39%2 053
LINDSAY CORPORATION28.06%1 794