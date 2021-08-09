Log in
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
The Toro Company : to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

08/09/2021 | 11:09am EDT
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results on Thursday, September 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT. The full text of The Toro Company’s earnings release will be available at that time at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. The company also will hold an earnings conference call at 10 a.m. CDT that day.

A live, listen-only webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the call to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 840 M - -
Net income 2021 400 M - -
Net Debt 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 12 277 M 12 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 114,67 $
Average target price 115,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Gary Lee Ellis Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY20.91%12 277
DEERE & COMPANY36.36%114 445
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG21.35%5 505
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-4.94%2 195
LINDSAY CORPORATION33.47%1 870
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.80%1 589