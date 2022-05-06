Log in
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:01 pm EDT
81.54 USD   -2.78%
04/28TORO CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/25TORO : to Support The R&A Women in Golf Charter
PU
04/06TORO : Community Impact Project Brings Improvements to Folly Farm Nature Reserve
PU
The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

05/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) announced today that it will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter results on Thursday, June 2, at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT. The full text of The Toro Company’s earnings release will be available at that time at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. The company also will hold an earnings conference call at 10 a.m. CDT that day.

A live, listen-only webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the call to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORO COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 460 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 8 524 M 8 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 81,54 $
Average target price 108,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-18.39%8 524
DEERE & COMPANY15.59%117 511
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-24.92%3 508
ESCORTS LIMITED-18.10%2 647
LINDSAY CORPORATION-8.09%1 467
ALAMO GROUP INC.-12.00%1 450