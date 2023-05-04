Advanced search
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
103.25 USD   -1.50%
04:41pThe Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
BU
04/05THE TORO COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04Insider Sell: Toro
MT
The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

05/04/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) announced today that it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, June 8, at approximately 7:30 a.m. CDT. The full text of The Toro Company’s earnings release will be available at that time at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. The company also will hold an earnings conference call at 10 a.m. CDT that day.

A live, listen-only webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the call to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 003 M - -
Net income 2023 513 M - -
Net Debt 2023 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 10 931 M 10 931 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 11 287
Free-Float 99,6%
