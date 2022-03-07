Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Toro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Toro Company to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

03/07/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) announced today that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. CDT. Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer, and Renee Peterson, chief financial officer, will be attending the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on The Toro Company’s website at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. To listen to the webcast, visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the presentation to register, and download and install any necessary streaming software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
07:10aTORO : Sentosa Golf Club Enters 10-Year Partnership with Toro
PU
03/03TORO CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPE..
AQ
03/03The Toro Seeks Acquisitions
CI
03/03TRANSCRIPT : The Toro Company, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03Toro Company's Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Decline, Net Sales Rise; Lifts FY2022 Sales ..
MT
03/03TORO : Reports Solid First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/03The Toro Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 28, 2022
CI
03/03TORO : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/03Earnings Flash (TTC) THE TORO COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $932.7M, vs. Street Est of $972...
MT
03/03Earnings Flash (TTC) THE TORO COMPANY Reports Q1 EPS $0.66, vs. Street Est of $0.63
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 460 M - -
Net income 2022 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 9 436 M 9 436 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float -
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 90,27 $
Average target price 96,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-9.65%9 436
DEERE & COMPANY13.76%119 667
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-20.89%3 973
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.19%3 091
ALAMO GROUP INC.-2.70%1 709
LINDSAY CORPORATION-9.66%1 507