Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Toro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Toro Company to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/18/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) announced today that it will present to investors attending the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8 a.m. EST. Richard Olson, chairman and chief executive officer, and Renee Peterson, chief financial officer, will be attending the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on The Toro Company’s website at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. To listen to the webcast, visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the presentation to register, and download and install any necessary streaming software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $4 billion in fiscal 2021, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
01:02pThe Toro Company to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Co..
BU
02/08TORO : Begins Field Testing GeoLink® Solutions™ Autonomous Fairway Mower
PU
02/08TORO : Latest Lynx® Iteration Provides a New Level of Convenience
PU
02/08TORO : The All-New Toro® Workman® UTX
PU
02/08TORO : Introduces New ProCore® 648s
PU
02/08TORO : Melrose Leadership Academy, Equipment Management Experience Will Send 12 GCSAA Memb..
PU
02/08TORO : Watson Fellowship to send two doctoral students to 2022 GCSAA Conference and Trade ..
PU
02/08TORO : reaffirms support of Rounds 4 Research with $50,000 donation to the GCSAA Foundatio..
PU
02/04The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results
BU
02/02TORO : 2021 Annual Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 616 M - -
Net income 2022 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 10 318 M 10 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 98,35 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-1.56%10 318
DEERE & COMPANY13.90%117 278
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-5.59%4 731
ESCORTS LIMITED-2.72%2 965
ALAMO GROUP INC.-5.83%1 632
LINDSAY CORPORATION-12.50%1 437