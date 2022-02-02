Toro : 2021 Annual Report

CHARGING FORWARD THE TORO COMPANY 2021 Annual Report

ADVANCING PRIORITIES IN ALTERNATIVE POWER, SMART CONNECTED AND AUTONOMOUS In what was a dynamic year, we continued to advance our enterprise strategic priorities of accelerating profitablegrowth, driving productivity and operational excellence, and empowering people. With the financial capacity to invest in the future and drive value for all stakeholders, we made meaningful investments in key technologies, both organically and through acquisitions, to advance our focus areas of alternative power, smart connected and autonomous customer solutions. Driving exciting advancements in technology, we continue to expand our no-compromise, sustainable battery offering for homeowners, contractors, and golf and grounds customers. Our market leadership with landscape professionals was further strengthened by the launch of our Revolution™ Series line of battery-poweredstand-on and zero-turn riding mowers. Providing all-day run time on a single charge using our proprietary HyperCell™ battery system, these machines come equipped with our Horizon360® software which uses GPS and machine telematics to connect employees, equipment, crews and customer jobs together in one system. At the same time, acquisitions of Turflynx and Left Hand Robotics, along with our internal investments, have accelerated our innovation pipeline of autonomous products and furthered our momentum as a leader in technology advancements in the industries we serve. For over 25 years, Exmark's Lazer Z® has been the standard of excellence for commercial zero-turn mowers. As customer needs and preferences have evolved, the Lazer Z family has expanded to include four product series that strike a perfect balance of value and performance to get more work done, faster. Exmark's top-of-the-lineX-Series provides the productivity landscape contractors need with deck sizes ranging from 60- to 96-inches. And as always, the Lazer Z delivers the Exmark signature cut.  With over 30 professional-grade attachments to choose from, Ventrac offers true Versatility That Works®. Building on the success of the 4500 tractor, Ventrac introduced the new 4520 tractor with expanded capabilities and features. A productivity powerhouse, these incredibly rugged and dependable machines are trusted by golf courses, parks, acreage owners and others needing one machine to do it all.  With strong demand for specialty construction products that improve productivity and jobsite versatility, the Toro Dingo® TX 1000 continues to be trusted by contractors and homeowners in tackling countless projects from landscape to major construction. Designed with industry-leading traction controls, its 1,000-lb. rated operating capacity delivers maximum productivity with the combination of over 35 attachments for earth moving and trenching to lifting and hauling. 

Richard M. Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS Looking back on the success of fiscal 2021, I believe there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of The Toro Company. Our creative, hard-working teams drove innovative advancements in technology, focusing on alternative power, smart-connectedproducts, and autonomous solutions. This culminated in the launch of our first commercial-grade,battery-powered,zero-emissionsstand-on and zero-turn mowers and the showcasing of several autonomous prototypes. We experienced strong demand across our businesses and our resilient operations teams and dedicated channel partners worked tirelessly to fulfill customer needs. Recognized for our commitment to building trusted relationships, we continued to strengthen our market leadership positions worldwide. We were honored to be recognized by Tractor Supply Company with a Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row, and to be selected by the City of Amsterdam to enter into a four-year preferred supplier agreement and fleet management partnership to help with their sustainability objective of zero emissions by 2030. Most remarkably, this all occurred during one of the most challenging environments in our history with a global pandemic, unprecedented supply chain constraints and labor availability challenges. Despite these pressures, The Toro Company achieved record financial results with net sales of $3.96 billion, up 17.2%, adjusted net earnings of $392.7 million, up 19.8%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share up 19.9%, all compared to fiscal year 2020, enabling The Toro Company to invest in future innovations and increased manufacturing capacity while also returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our professional segment delivered impressive results across the portfolio, driven in part by the strength of our Exmark and Toro landscape contractor businesses, as customers looked to replace and upgrade their fleets. Our residential segment exceeded $1 billion in net sales for the first time. This growth was fueled by strong demand for riding and walk power mowers and snow products due to new product introductions, refreshed marketing and expanded distribution channels. FISCAL 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS BATTERY REVOLUTION Landscape professionals responded very positively to the introduction of Toro's Revolution™ Series professional battery-powered products, featuring Toro's proprietary HyperCell™ battery platform which provides all-day runtime on a single charge. The Toro Revolution Series mowers are built with the same commercial-grade chassis and Turbo Force® decks as their gas counterparts, providing the same durability and dependability our professional customers have trusted for years. Residential customers are increasingly excited about Toro's 60V battery lineup, stacked with powerful products that

don't compromise on power, durability or quality. In fiscal 2021, we expanded the portfolio with the introduction of a 60V two-stage snowblower that lives up to the Toro® Power Max® name. This heavy-duty snowblower is remarkably quiet and easy to use and maintain with zero exhaust emissions. Our 60V line of products now includes over 50 tools and attachments and counting. Many golf course superintendents are realizing the benefits of operating on battery and hybrid technology, which is helping them reduce or eliminate exhaust emissions and providing quiet operations throughout their facilities. This includes Toro's Greensmaster® eTriFlex® riding greens mower, electric Workman® GTX utility vehicles, Greensmaster® e1021 Series walk greens mowers and Reelmaster® 5010-H hybrid fairway mowers. SMART AND CONNECTED Smart-connected technologies have continued to be a focus for The Toro Company across our businesses. Horizon360®, which uses GPS and machine telematics, was designed to help landscape professionals manage their businesses by connecting employees, equipment, crews and customer jobs together in one system, helping them increase productivity and grow their businesses. Our Toro Ag business debuted the Tempus® Automation System, which was recognized as the 2021 New Product Winner in the agriculture irrigation category by the Irrigation Association. This innovative cloud-based system helps growers more efficiently control irrigation valves and monitor field parameters for even more precision and flexibility. GROWING GOLF In fiscal 2021, the game of golf continued to welcome back seasoned players and attract new ones, invigorating the industry with rounds of play exceeding pre-pandemic levels and driving a trend that we expect to continue. We believe that as the only industry provider to offer a complete solution for both turf and irrigation, we have a unique advantage over our competition. Committed to growing the game of golf, we were thrilled to be selected by The R&A in Scotland, National Links Trust in Washington D.C., Pebble Beach Resorts, and PGA Frisco among many others who chose Toro in the last year to help create and maintain top conditions for their golf facilities. Our teams earn these relationships through our reputation for innovative, high-quality turf maintenance and irrigation equipment, supported by top-performing distributors who deliver superior service and customer care. ALL-SEASON ADVANTAGE Versatility and productivity continue to be highly valued by our golf, grounds and landscape customers. With a wide range of attachments across our Ventrac, Toro, and Ditch Witch product categories, customers are able to maximize the investment in their equipment all year long. In the winter months, BOSS® snowplows are key to increasing productivity and efficiency. For example, the combination of our new rear-mounted BOSS® Drag Pro® 180Z and a front-mounted plow has appealed to customers, cutting time on the job by up to 50%. CAPITALIZING ON STRONG DEMAND We experienced exceptionally strong demand across our businesses throughout a very difficult operating environment, including continued supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our businesses and operations teams partnered closely to capitalize on the demand, while aggressively addressing challenges head-on. This included assessing and evolving production and logistics strategies, disciplined control of expenses, a deeper integration of LEAN principles, simplification of SKUs, and pricing adjustments aligned with market dynamics. We also prioritized investments in our production facilities to increase capacity, advance automation and expand desirable spaces for our employees.