Toro : 2022 Proxy Statement

February 2, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of The Toro Company Board of Directors and management team, we are pleased to invite you to join us for The Toro Company 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Details about the annual meeting, nominees for election to the Board of Directors and other matters to be acted on at the annual meeting are presented in the notice and proxy statement that follow. Information regarding attending the virtual annual meeting can be found on page 1 of the proxy statement. It is important that your shares be represented at the annual meeting, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, please exercise your right to vote by following the instructions for voting contained in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or the paper or electronic copy of our proxy materials you received for the meeting.

Thank you for your continued support for our company.

Sincerely,

Richard M. Olson

Chairman of the Board, President and CEO

