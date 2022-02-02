Toro : 2022 Proxy Statement

8111 Lyndale Avenue South Bloomington, MN 55420-1196952-888-8801
February 2, 2022
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
On behalf of The Toro Company Board of Directors and management team, we are pleased to invite you to join us for The Toro Company 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., Central Daylight Time. Details about the annual meeting, nominees for election to the Board of Directors and other matters to be acted on at the annual meeting are presented in the notice and proxy statement that follow. Information regarding attending the virtual annual meeting can be found on page 1 of the proxy statement. It is important that your shares be represented at the annual meeting, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, please exercise your right to vote by following the instructions for voting contained in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or the paper or electronic copy of our proxy materials you received for the meeting.
Thank you for your continued support for our company.
Sincerely,
Richard M. Olson
Chairman of the Board, President and CEO
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Date:
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time:
1:30 p.m., Central Daylight Time
Location:
Virtual
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTC2022
Agenda:1. To elect as directors the six nominees named in the proxy statement, each to serve for a term as specified in the proxy statement;
To ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending October 31, 2022;
To approve, on an advisory basis, our executive compensation;
To approve The Toro Company 2022 Equity and Incentive Plan; and
To transact any other business properly brought before the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the annual meeting.
We currently are not aware of any other business to be brought before the annual meeting. Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2022, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting or at any adjournment or postponement of the annual meeting. A shareholder list will be made available at our principal executive offices during ordinary business hours beginning March 4, 2022, for examination by any shareholder registered on our stock ledger as of the record date for any purpose germane to the annual meeting and will be open for examination by any shareholder electronically during the annual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTC2022 when you enter your 16-Digit Control Number.
Your vote is important. A majority of the outstanding shares of our common stock must be present either by attending the virtual meeting or by proxy to constitute a quorum for the conduct of business. Please promptly vote your shares by following the instructions for voting contained in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials or, if you received a paper or electronic copy of our proxy materials, by completing, signing, dating and returning your proxy card or by Internet, telephone or mobile device voting as described on your proxy card.
