    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
Toro : Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb Signs Contract with Hako Ground & Garden

07/19/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro Company announces that Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has entered an agreement with Toro distributor, Hako Ground & Garden AS Norway, to supply a complete fleet of Toro® golf course maintenance equipment.

Operated by Brødr. Bøckmann AS, Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has 1200 members and features an 18-hole course, as well as a 9-hole par 3 course. It's one of two Norwegian golf courses that have hosted the biggest professional tournaments in Norway since 2018, and it was selected to host the National Championship in 2022.

As a high-profile golf course, one of Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb's top priorities was to maintain its reputation for quality with the latest and most efficient equipment. The busy facility also needed reliable solutions to keep downtime to a minimum, with 35.000 rounds played over its six-month season.

To meet these needs, the course selected Hako Ground & Garden to supply a full fleet of new Toro equipment - including Toro Greensmaster® Flex™ and Greensmaster® greens mowers, Reelmaster® fairway mowers and Groundsmaster® rough mowers. Additional products include SandPro® bunker rakes and Workman® MDX utility vehicles, as well as a ProCore® aerator, a ProPass™ topdresser and a greens roller. Delivery began in March 2021.

According to Agne Strøm, supertintendent at Gamle Fredrikstad, the two key factors in the decision came down to repairs and predictability. Some of the previous machines had been in use since the course opened in 2012, and had started to require too much time and money to maintain to the course's high standards. In addition, the staff was forced to make difficult decisions each year about which machines to replace and which machines could run for another year.

With this entirely new fleet, Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb will know their monthly expenses for the next five years - making planning easier for both the staff and the board. Having a complete fleet of equipment from the same brand also makes it easier to learn and understand the machines.

'Completing this agreement is a high motivator for the staff,' Strøm said. 'They know our new Toro machines meet the standards we have set, and they know they have a great service team from our local distributor behind them if anything happens. With our positive experience with the Norwegian sales and service office, we know we are in good hands.'

'We're honored that Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has chosen Toro equipment to maintain the standard of excellence they are known for as one of Norway's top courses,' addedHans Arne Eliassen, Managing Director at Hako 'It's a pleasure to partner with them and we are looking forward to supporting them throughout their regular and tournament seasons.'

For more information about the full line of Toro golf course equipment, please visit toro.com.

The Toro Company published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 03:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 836 M - -
Net income 2021 400 M - -
Net Debt 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 11 885 M 11 885 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 110,00 $
Average target price 115,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Gary Lee Ellis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY15.98%11 677
DEERE & COMPANY27.30%109 177
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG19.33%5 305
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-8.50%2 308
ESCORTS LIMITED-5.29%2 101
LINDSAY CORPORATION21.47%1 755