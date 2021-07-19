Toro : Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb Signs Contract with Hako Ground & Garden

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro Company announces that Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has entered an agreement with Toro distributor, Hako Ground & Garden AS Norway, to supply a complete fleet of Toro® golf course maintenance equipment.

Operated by Brødr. Bøckmann AS, Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has 1200 members and features an 18-hole course, as well as a 9-hole par 3 course. It's one of two Norwegian golf courses that have hosted the biggest professional tournaments in Norway since 2018, and it was selected to host the National Championship in 2022.

As a high-profile golf course, one of Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb's top priorities was to maintain its reputation for quality with the latest and most efficient equipment. The busy facility also needed reliable solutions to keep downtime to a minimum, with 35.000 rounds played over its six-month season.

To meet these needs, the course selected Hako Ground & Garden to supply a full fleet of new Toro equipment - including Toro Greensmaster® Flex™ and Greensmaster® greens mowers, Reelmaster® fairway mowers and Groundsmaster® rough mowers. Additional products include SandPro® bunker rakes and Workman® MDX utility vehicles, as well as a ProCore® aerator, a ProPass™ topdresser and a greens roller. Delivery began in March 2021.

According to Agne Strøm, supertintendent at Gamle Fredrikstad, the two key factors in the decision came down to repairs and predictability. Some of the previous machines had been in use since the course opened in 2012, and had started to require too much time and money to maintain to the course's high standards. In addition, the staff was forced to make difficult decisions each year about which machines to replace and which machines could run for another year.

With this entirely new fleet, Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb will know their monthly expenses for the next five years - making planning easier for both the staff and the board. Having a complete fleet of equipment from the same brand also makes it easier to learn and understand the machines.

'Completing this agreement is a high motivator for the staff,' Strøm said. 'They know our new Toro machines meet the standards we have set, and they know they have a great service team from our local distributor behind them if anything happens. With our positive experience with the Norwegian sales and service office, we know we are in good hands.'

'We're honored that Gamle Fredrikstad Golfklubb has chosen Toro equipment to maintain the standard of excellence they are known for as one of Norway's top courses,' addedHans Arne Eliassen, Managing Director at Hako 'It's a pleasure to partner with them and we are looking forward to supporting them throughout their regular and tournament seasons.'

For more information about the full line of Toro golf course equipment, please visit toro.com.