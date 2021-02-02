Toro : Introduces New TransPro® 200 Trailer

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - With the TransPro® 200 trailer, Toro has ramped up productivity for walk mowing golf course greens. The TransPro 200 gives mowers a super secure ride so that precision settings don't change during transport. Operators will be able to quickly unload their greens mowers and get right to work.

'Everything about the TransPro 200 trailer is designed to help make it easier for operators to do their job,' said Jeff Drake, global product marketing manager at Toro. 'They can easily transport up to two greens mowers to the mowing area, and because the TransPro 200 keeps the mowers secure, superintendents can have peace of mind that mower adjustments remain intact.'

The TransPro 200 secures mowers by combining a front roller pocket, rubber mats and wheel/donut retainers. Once the ramp or rails are raised, the mowers are locked securely in place so they retain their height-of-cut adjustments during transport.

Adjustable roller pockets make it easy to configure the TransPro 200 to ensure a perfect fit for fixed units and flex units, with or without groomers. The hitch height is adjustable, too, allowing 2.5' (6.4 cm) of adjustment for level trailering regardless of the tow vehicle. A hitch pin release is incorporated into the convenient lift handle, making it quick and easy to hitch and unhitch the trailer.

Another big timesaver is the rail ramp module. It eliminates the need to use mower transport wheels, reducing loading and unloading time by up to 50%. The trailer can be configured for 18' (45.7 cm) and 21' (53.3 cm) mowers without the need for additional kits. Still more time is saved through the open design, which allows for an easy washdown of the mowers without unloading.

'If you take a quick look at the TransPro 200, all you'll see is a trailer,' adds Drake. 'But if you look closely at all the ways it helps our customers, what you'll really see is a time-saving, highly productive piece of equipment.'

For more information on the TransPro 200 as well as the TransPro 80, please visit Toro's website. Please follow this link to find a local Toro distributor.