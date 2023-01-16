Toro : Introduces the All-New Groundsmaster® e3200

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro is excited to announce that its world-class out-front rotary mower, the Groundsmaster 3200 two-wheel drive unit, will be available as a battery-powered option in 2023. Building on a 50-year history from the introduction of the Groundsmaster 72 back in 1973, the battery-powered Groundsmaster e3200 features the same rugged chassis, commercial-grade mowing deck and intuitive operator controls as the current diesel-powered platform.

"We are very excited to offer Toro's proven Groundsmaster mower platform with a battery- powered option for turf maintenance crews," says Tony Ferguson, senior product manager for Toro. "We understand that customers who want to eliminate engine exhaust emissions and reduce operational noise by transitioning to electric-powered equipment will not sacrifice power, functionality or performance in any way - and the new Groundsmaster e3200 achieves that goal."

This mower is powered by Toro's proprietary HyperCell™ battery technology which must pass extensive environment and third-party certification testing. The distributed Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes battery performance to enhance reliability and longevity. Because the BMS is integrated, HyperCell lithium-ion batteries communicate with each other to optimize efficiency and extend the lifecycle, well beyond the 5,000-hour design life of the traction unit. HyperCell batteries provide diagnostic information to simplify and streamline any service needs. A third-party recycling program is available for batteries that reach end-of-life.

The all-new Groundsmaster e3200 comes standard with 11 HyperCell batteries, but can be configured with up to 17 HyperCell batteries for heavy-users in more demanding applications to achieve all-day runtime. Equipped with a 3.3 kW on-board charger, the Groundsmaster e3200 makes recharging overnight easy and ready to tackle another day.

Smart controls optimize power consumption by providing continuous and efficient power without bogging down the mower. Additionally, the customizable reserve power setting allows the supervisor to establish a minimum discharge level, notifying the operator of low battery charge status and ensuring plenty of power to safely return the mower to the charging location.

This mower comes with Toro's InfoCenter™ display with battery charge status, hours, alerts, customizable settings and more. It features the same rugged 60-inch (152 cm) side or rear discharge mowing deck options built with high-strength steel for ultimate durability, and impact bumpers as featured on our popular diesel-powered Groundsmaster models.

The newly electrified Toro favorite offers battery-powered, go-all-day productivity with the legendary Groundsmaster reliability grounds crews know and appreciate. The Groundsmaster e3200 is a perfect addition to the mowing fleet for any turf maintenance operation.