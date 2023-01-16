Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Toro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
116.19 USD   +0.49%
04:40pToro : Introduces the All-New Groundsmaster® e3200
PU
04:40pToro : Introducing the New Toro® Workman® MDX Lithium
PU
01/12Insider Sell: Toro
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toro : Introduces the All-New Groundsmaster® e3200

01/16/2023 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro is excited to announce that its world-class out-front rotary mower, the Groundsmaster 3200 two-wheel drive unit, will be available as a battery-powered option in 2023. Building on a 50-year history from the introduction of the Groundsmaster 72 back in 1973, the battery-powered Groundsmaster e3200 features the same rugged chassis, commercial-grade mowing deck and intuitive operator controls as the current diesel-powered platform.
"We are very excited to offer Toro's proven Groundsmaster mower platform with a battery- powered option for turf maintenance crews," says Tony Ferguson, senior product manager for Toro. "We understand that customers who want to eliminate engine exhaust emissions and reduce operational noise by transitioning to electric-powered equipment will not sacrifice power, functionality or performance in any way - and the new Groundsmaster e3200 achieves that goal."
This mower is powered by Toro's proprietary HyperCell™ battery technology which must pass extensive environment and third-party certification testing. The distributed Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes battery performance to enhance reliability and longevity. Because the BMS is integrated, HyperCell lithium-ion batteries communicate with each other to optimize efficiency and extend the lifecycle, well beyond the 5,000-hour design life of the traction unit. HyperCell batteries provide diagnostic information to simplify and streamline any service needs. A third-party recycling program is available for batteries that reach end-of-life.
The all-new Groundsmaster e3200 comes standard with 11 HyperCell batteries, but can be configured with up to 17 HyperCell batteries for heavy-users in more demanding applications to achieve all-day runtime. Equipped with a 3.3 kW on-board charger, the Groundsmaster e3200 makes recharging overnight easy and ready to tackle another day.
Smart controls optimize power consumption by providing continuous and efficient power without bogging down the mower. Additionally, the customizable reserve power setting allows the supervisor to establish a minimum discharge level, notifying the operator of low battery charge status and ensuring plenty of power to safely return the mower to the charging location.
This mower comes with Toro's InfoCenter™ display with battery charge status, hours, alerts, customizable settings and more. It features the same rugged 60-inch (152 cm) side or rear discharge mowing deck options built with high-strength steel for ultimate durability, and impact bumpers as featured on our popular diesel-powered Groundsmaster models.
The newly electrified Toro favorite offers battery-powered, go-all-day productivity with the legendary Groundsmaster reliability grounds crews know and appreciate. The Groundsmaster e3200 is a perfect addition to the mowing fleet for any turf maintenance operation.
For more information on the new Groundsmaster e3200 visit: www.toro.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 21:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
04:40pToro : Introduces the All-New Groundsmaster® e3200
PU
04:40pToro : Introducing the New Toro® Workman® MDX Lithium
PU
01/12Insider Sell: Toro
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Toro
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Toro
MT
01/10Insider Sell: Toro
MT
01/04Insider Sell: Toro
MT
2022Insider Sell: Toro
MT
2022Insider Sell: Toro
MT
2022Insider Sell: Toro
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 974 M - -
Net income 2023 518 M - -
Net Debt 2023 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 12 085 M 12 085 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 287
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 116,19 $
Average target price 127,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY2.64%12 085
DEERE & COMPANY2.54%130 639
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG4.45%4 461
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-1.04%2 817
LINDSAY CORPORATION-2.29%1 751
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-20.30%1 494