  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Toro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
116.19 USD   +0.49%
04:40pToro : Introduces the All-New Groundsmaster® e3200
PU
04:40pToro : Introducing the New Toro® Workman® MDX Lithium
PU
01/12Insider Sell: Toro
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toro : Introducing the New Toro® Workman® MDX Lithium

01/16/2023 | 04:40pm EST
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro® Workman® MDX has been a trusted utility vehicle for grounds maintenance crews for more than 20 years. Bringing that history to the age of electrification, Toro is excited to announce the Workman MDX Lithium.
"The Workman MDX is an essential piece of equipment for many grounds crews, and we're excited to offer crews this reliable, battery-powered option," says Marissa Garin, product manager at Toro. "Introducing battery-power to your fleet is now easier than ever with the new Workman MDX Lithium as you get the same strength and durability you've always relied on with all the benefits of lithium-ion battery technology."
Lithium-ion battery packs are essentially maintenance free, which allows operators to spend less time checking batteries and more time checking tasks off their to-do list. No need to keep track of a charger, it's onboard and ready to be connected to any standard 120-volt power outlet anytime, anywhere.
The new Workman MDX is powered by Toro HyperCell® batteries - Toro's proprietary, patent-pending lithium-ion technology. Toro has implemented rigorous standards that require every battery to pass extensive environment and third-party certification testing. The distributed Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes battery performance to enhance reliability and longevity. Because the BMS is integrated, HyperCell batteries communicate with each other to optimize efficiency and extended the lifecycle, well beyond the 5,000-hour design life of the traction unit. HyperCell batteries provide diagnostic information to simplify and streamline any service needs. A third-party recycling program is available for batteries that reach end-of-life.
The battery-powered MDX comes with the same payload capacity, comfortable ride and selection of attachments that are available in the gas or diesel-powered Workman MDX. The proprietary SRQ™ (Superior Ride Quality) suspension creates a smooth ride that can reduce operator fatigue, increasing productivity for your crew. Standard on the Workman MDX line is an automotive-grade rack-and-pinion steering system that provides more control while lowering steering effort for operators.
The Workman MDX Lithium is complete with commercial-grade durability, meaning crews can rely on the productivity of this machine for years to come.
For more information on the new Toro Workman MDX Lithium, please visit: www.toro.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 21:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 974 M - -
Net income 2023 518 M - -
Net Debt 2023 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 12 085 M 12 085 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 287
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 116,19 $
Average target price 127,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY2.64%12 085
DEERE & COMPANY2.54%130 639
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG4.45%4 461
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-1.04%2 817
LINDSAY CORPORATION-2.29%1 751
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-20.30%1 494