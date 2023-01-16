Toro : Introducing the New Toro® Workman® MDX Lithium

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro® Workman® MDX has been a trusted utility vehicle for grounds maintenance crews for more than 20 years. Bringing that history to the age of electrification, Toro is excited to announce the Workman MDX Lithium.

"The Workman MDX is an essential piece of equipment for many grounds crews, and we're excited to offer crews this reliable, battery-powered option," says Marissa Garin, product manager at Toro. "Introducing battery-power to your fleet is now easier than ever with the new Workman MDX Lithium as you get the same strength and durability you've always relied on with all the benefits of lithium-ion battery technology."

Lithium-ion battery packs are essentially maintenance free, which allows operators to spend less time checking batteries and more time checking tasks off their to-do list. No need to keep track of a charger, it's onboard and ready to be connected to any standard 120-volt power outlet anytime, anywhere.

The new Workman MDX is powered by Toro HyperCell® batteries - Toro's proprietary, patent-pending lithium-ion technology. Toro has implemented rigorous standards that require every battery to pass extensive environment and third-party certification testing. The distributed Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes battery performance to enhance reliability and longevity. Because the BMS is integrated, HyperCell batteries communicate with each other to optimize efficiency and extended the lifecycle, well beyond the 5,000-hour design life of the traction unit. HyperCell batteries provide diagnostic information to simplify and streamline any service needs. A third-party recycling program is available for batteries that reach end-of-life.

The battery-powered MDX comes with the same payload capacity, comfortable ride and selection of attachments that are available in the gas or diesel-powered Workman MDX. The proprietary SRQ™ (Superior Ride Quality) suspension creates a smooth ride that can reduce operator fatigue, increasing productivity for your crew. Standard on the Workman MDX line is an automotive-grade rack-and-pinion steering system that provides more control while lowering steering effort for operators.

The Workman MDX Lithium is complete with commercial-grade durability, meaning crews can rely on the productivity of this machine for years to come.