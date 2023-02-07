Toro : Invests in Electrification, Autonomous Solutions and Smart, Connected Technology for the Golf Industry

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Since its founding, Toro has prioritized developing the right products, at the right time, for the right purpose. Which is why Toro spent the last two decades investing in research and development to electrify tried-and-true equipment, and bring autonomous solutions and smart, connected technology to the golf industry.

"Toro is incredibly proud of its legacy in the golf industry, and we're excited to lead the charge with this new generation of golf solutions," says Greg Lawrence, Director, Product Marketing at Toro. "In 2022, we placed our first GeoLink Solutions Autonomous Fairway mowers for field testing. We have gained valuable insights on the capabilities of those machines and are continuing to fine-tune that technology. We're also excited to debut several new battery-powered products that join Toro's growing portfolio of electric and hybrid solutions as well as our new IntelliDash platform at this year's show."

The innovative GeoLink Solutions Autonomous Fairway Mower aims to alleviate the issues of labor shortages and budget constraints experienced by customers in the golf industry. Superintendents will be able to increase productivity and get more consistent results with these mowers. Field testing is underway to help Toro identify applications in which today's technology can perform to the levels expected by customers and where further development and additional capabilities are required.

Toro is also introducing battery-powered versions of its proven and popular machines, such as the new eHoverPro, Groundsmaster® e3200 and Greensmaster e1026. The eHoverPro is a zero engine exhaust emissions solution for golf course superintendents maintaining slopes and contoured surfaces, and is fully compatible with the Toro 60V Flex-Force Power System™, allowing users to swap the 7.5Ah batteries and chargers across the extensive lineup of tools.

The Groundsmaster e3200 features the same rugged chassis, commercial-grade mowing deck and intuitive operator controls as the current diesel-powered platform, with all the power of Toro's proprietary HyperCell® battery technology. It comes standard with 11 lithium-ion HyperCell batteries but can be configured with up to 17 HyperCell batteries for heavy-users in more demanding applications to achieve all-day runtime.

The e1026 will join the existing Toro Greensmaster e1021, and eFlex 1021 models. At a mowing width of 26" (66cm), it offers greater productivity while providing a more pleasant operator experience void of any engine exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels. It's efficient, quiet and virtually maintenance-free, while boasting excellent balance and maneuverability. These are benefits that extend beyond the operator, to golfers, bystanders, resort guests, and nearby homeowners.

Additionally, superintendents can make the most of these new (and existing) Toro equipment offerings and irrigation products by relying on vital course data from Toro's new IntelliDash golf course management platform. With IntelliDash, golf course superintendents can view real-time operational data, including agronomic conditions, labor, asset location and equipment health. Superintendents can then use that data to simplify course operations, identify inefficiencies and better allocate resources.

These battery-powered and autonomous advancements build on Toro's trusted lineup of electric and hybrid greens and fairway mowers, and along with the new IntelliDash platform, are changing the landscape of the golf course industry. Ultimately, this equipment and smart, connected technology will improve productivity and performance for the superintendents who will come to rely on them. With the implementation of this next generation of equipment and technology, mowing will become more time and cost effective.