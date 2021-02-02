Toro : Latest Lynx® Expansion From Toro Adds More Control And Convenience

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Lynx® Central Control System with major new enhancements that make irrigation management easier than ever for course superintendents. More visualization options, rate management tools and cloud-based features keep Lynx on the leading edge of irrigation management innovation.

'With a decade of proven success behind it, Lynx is far and away the most popular irrigation management tool,' said Paul Standerfer, Toro product manager for golf central controls. 'But we know the best can always be better, so we're constantly in discussions with golf course superintendents to see what improvements will serve them best. These new enhancements reflect their input.'

A favorite element of Lynx is the mapping and visualization capability. The new version allows superintendents to have a map view of their Precip Management Group (PMG) and the projected amount of irrigation. This lets them see which sprinklers are set to operate simultaneously, so they can easily determine whether to operate adjacent sprinklers. Combined with the projected irrigation amounts, they can quickly use these visuals to determine if the water will be applied at the ideal rate so that the ground can absorb it without run-off.

The Lynx update has also enhanced the cloud-based functions. 'Superintendents made it clear that they don't want to be tied to their desks,' notes Standerfer. 'The cloud-based features in Lynx not only add convenience, but they also add mobility. In fact, we're changing the name of the app from Lynx Mobile to Lynx Mobile Cloud to reflect these updates.'

The Lynx Mobile Cloud update includes user-selected mapping and touch features that give superintendents superior control from any location. If they're on the course and see a change that needs to be addressed, they can immediately make the change rather than wait until returning to the office. It also gives them more flexibility to react to emergencies and unexpected weather developments from anywhere at any time.

Convenience and security come together in the upgraded File Manager. 'Superintendents spend a lot of time on precision settings,' said Standerfer, 'and the last thing they want is to duplicate that work. In the past, they could back up the settings in the event of a computer crash or power outage, but it wasn't something that was top of mind with everything else they have to do. The upgrade makes backups automatic.'

The automated backup scheduler lets superintendents schedule a backup time once and then forget about it. A local backup will occur automatically each day. Subscribers to Toro's renowned National Support Network (NSN®) will have their settings automatically backed up to the cloud as well, allowing them to get to work instantly rather than take time to re-load the local backup. A cloud backup also enhances security because the data is stored offsite.

Throughout its ten-year history, the Lynx Central Control System has continually evolved to serve superintendents effectively and efficiently. The latest Lynx enhancements take course irrigation management to the highest levels of efficiency, convenience, and security.

To learn more about all of the enhanced Lynx capabilities, please visit Toro's website. Please follow this link to find a local Toro distributor.