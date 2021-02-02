Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Toro Company    TTC

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toro : Latest Lynx® Expansion From Toro Adds More Control And Convenience

02/02/2021 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Lynx® Central Control System with major new enhancements that make irrigation management easier than ever for course superintendents. More visualization options, rate management tools and cloud-based features keep Lynx on the leading edge of irrigation management innovation.

'With a decade of proven success behind it, Lynx is far and away the most popular irrigation management tool,' said Paul Standerfer, Toro product manager for golf central controls. 'But we know the best can always be better, so we're constantly in discussions with golf course superintendents to see what improvements will serve them best. These new enhancements reflect their input.'

A favorite element of Lynx is the mapping and visualization capability. The new version allows superintendents to have a map view of their Precip Management Group (PMG) and the projected amount of irrigation. This lets them see which sprinklers are set to operate simultaneously, so they can easily determine whether to operate adjacent sprinklers. Combined with the projected irrigation amounts, they can quickly use these visuals to determine if the water will be applied at the ideal rate so that the ground can absorb it without run-off.

The Lynx update has also enhanced the cloud-based functions. 'Superintendents made it clear that they don't want to be tied to their desks,' notes Standerfer. 'The cloud-based features in Lynx not only add convenience, but they also add mobility. In fact, we're changing the name of the app from Lynx Mobile to Lynx Mobile Cloud to reflect these updates.'

The Lynx Mobile Cloud update includes user-selected mapping and touch features that give superintendents superior control from any location. If they're on the course and see a change that needs to be addressed, they can immediately make the change rather than wait until returning to the office. It also gives them more flexibility to react to emergencies and unexpected weather developments from anywhere at any time.

Convenience and security come together in the upgraded File Manager. 'Superintendents spend a lot of time on precision settings,' said Standerfer, 'and the last thing they want is to duplicate that work. In the past, they could back up the settings in the event of a computer crash or power outage, but it wasn't something that was top of mind with everything else they have to do. The upgrade makes backups automatic.'

The automated backup scheduler lets superintendents schedule a backup time once and then forget about it. A local backup will occur automatically each day. Subscribers to Toro's renowned National Support Network (NSN®) will have their settings automatically backed up to the cloud as well, allowing them to get to work instantly rather than take time to re-load the local backup. A cloud backup also enhances security because the data is stored offsite.

Throughout its ten-year history, the Lynx Central Control System has continually evolved to serve superintendents effectively and efficiently. The latest Lynx enhancements take course irrigation management to the highest levels of efficiency, convenience, and security.

To learn more about all of the enhanced Lynx capabilities, please visit Toro's website. Please follow this link to find a local Toro distributor.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE TORO COMPANY
11:10aTORO : Latest Lynx® Expansion From Toro Adds More Control And Convenience
PU
11:10aTORO : New Steel Bed and GTX Lithium Ion Lifted Model Expand Toro® Workman® Line
PU
11:10aTORO : Introduces New TransPro® 200 Trailer
PU
11:02aTORO : Introduces New Bullseye Product Line
PU
11:02aTORO : Announces New Greensmaster® e1021 All-Electric Mower
PU
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : Toro Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire St..
MT
01/08INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Toro Sh..
MT
01/04TORO : BofA Securities Starts Toro at Neutral With $102
MT
2020THE TORO COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020TORO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 647 M - -
Net income 2021 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 10 235 M 10 235 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 10 385
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 105,00 $
Last Close Price 95,10 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Gregg W. Steinhafel Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-0.62%10 235
DEERE & COMPANY7.34%91 877
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG6.90%4 951
ESCORTS LIMITED0.40%2 278
LINDSAY CORPORATION8.85%1 555
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%1 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ