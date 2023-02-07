Advanced search
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
02-06-2023
111.45 USD   -1.97%
Toro : Launches Battery-Powered eHoverPro™ Slope Mower

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The new Toro® eHoverPro™ expands Toro's battery-powered maintenance tools and will be introduced to attendees of the GCSAA Conference and Tradeshow. The new eHoverPro provides a zero-engine emission solution for golf course superintendents maintaining slopes and contoured surfaces. The mower is fully compatible with the Toro 60V* Flex-Force Power System™, allowing users to swap the 7.5Ah batteries across the extensive lineup of tools.
"We're very excited to offer another battery-powered option to our customers. The mower has the same exceptional performance capabilities as the outgoing HoverPro, only using battery power instead of traditional gas power," says Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager. "Lowering emissions is top of mind for many superintendents and the eHoverPro can help them reach environmental and performance goals all with one machine."
The eHoverPro is built on a foundation of strength and is ultra-lightweight, which gives users better control and stability. Mowing hillsides, around bunkers and tee boxes is made easier with the help of a slope mower. Additional features that simplify the process are a push-button, single-speed motor that starts the first time, every time, along with a profiled handlebar that increases maneuverability.
With low noise and hand-arm vibration, up to 25 minutes of runtime on a single interchangeable battery, a steel blade cutting system, an 18-inch cutting width and the ability to mow slopes up to 45 degrees, the eHoverPro is both comfortable and productive. On top of that, the optimized airflow feature ensures top-notch hover and cutting power. Connecting the 7.5Ah battery to the 5-Amp Rapid Charger, the new eHoverPro can get back to work within 90 minutes.
To learn more about Toro products, visit toro.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 974 M - -
Net income 2023 518 M - -
Net Debt 2023 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 11 592 M 11 592 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 287
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 111,45 $
Average target price 127,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-1.55%11 592
DEERE & COMPANY-4.32%121 903
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG7.39%4 581
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-3.66%2 693
LINDSAY CORPORATION-4.39%1 714
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-16.06%1 570