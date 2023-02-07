Toro : Launches Battery-Powered eHoverPro™ Slope Mower

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The new Toro® eHoverPro™ expands Toro's battery-powered maintenance tools and will be introduced to attendees of the GCSAA Conference and Tradeshow. The new eHoverPro provides a zero-engine emission solution for golf course superintendents maintaining slopes and contoured surfaces. The mower is fully compatible with the Toro 60V* Flex-Force Power System™, allowing users to swap the 7.5Ah batteries across the extensive lineup of tools.

"We're very excited to offer another battery-powered option to our customers. The mower has the same exceptional performance capabilities as the outgoing HoverPro, only using battery power instead of traditional gas power," says Chris Cooper, senior product marketing manager. "Lowering emissions is top of mind for many superintendents and the eHoverPro can help them reach environmental and performance goals all with one machine."

The eHoverPro is built on a foundation of strength and is ultra-lightweight, which gives users better control and stability. Mowing hillsides, around bunkers and tee boxes is made easier with the help of a slope mower. Additional features that simplify the process are a push-button, single-speed motor that starts the first time, every time, along with a profiled handlebar that increases maneuverability.

With low noise and hand-arm vibration, up to 25 minutes of runtime on a single interchangeable battery, a steel blade cutting system, an 18-inch cutting width and the ability to mow slopes up to 45 degrees, the eHoverPro is both comfortable and productive. On top of that, the optimized airflow feature ensures top-notch hover and cutting power. Connecting the 7.5Ah battery to the 5-Amp Rapid Charger, the new eHoverPro can get back to work within 90 minutes.