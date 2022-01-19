Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Toro Company
  News
  Summary
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/19 11:29:10 am
98.925 USD   -0.25%
11:14aTORO : reg; Launches Z Master® 7500-D With 144” Cutting Deck
PU
01/17MADE FOR QUALITY & EFFICIENCY : The Toro® Field Pro™ 6040
PU
01/17TORO : The All-New Toro® Workman® UTX
PU
Toro : reg; Launches Z Master® 7500-D With 144” Cutting Deck

01/19/2022 | 11:14am EST
Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro's Z Master® mowers are known to keep crew numbers to a minimum and drive productivity up. Now, the new Z Master 7500-D is taking performance to a whole other level with a 144" cutting deck.

"The massive TURBO FORCE® cutting deck maximizes productivity for sports fields and grounds crews, while sustaining a high level of performance" says Marissa Garin, product marketing associate. "It allows crews to cover more ground, with less passes, ultimately completing jobs faster, so they can move on to other pressing aspects of the job."
The new Z Master 7500-D 144" adapts to cutting conditions and terrain on the fly by having the ability to choose the correct operating mode for the conditions with Toro's Horizon™ technology. The Horizon onboard intelligence platform enhances the performance of the machine in various mowing conditions and protects the mower by monitoring engine oil temperature and pressure. Fuel expense will also be reduced while maintaining top-level performance.
The mowing deck can fold its wings up to 83 inches, allowing it to fit on most standard size trailers and travel through narrow areas. The wings flex up to 20 degrees and down to 15 degrees, which contour to the ground as you mow, giving you a pro-quality cut on uneven terrain. Built to last with a protective engine hood, bullnose bumper, maintenance-free cast aluminum spindles and a 7-gauge deck, the new Z Master 7500-D 144" will get the job done for a long time to come.
For more information on the new Toro Z Master 7500-D, please click here.

Toro® Z Master® 7500-D 144"

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 16:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 412 M - -
Net income 2022 423 M - -
Net Debt 2022 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 10 362 M 10 362 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 982
Free-Float -
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 99,17 $
Average target price 102,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Carpenter VP-Global Operations & Integrated Supply Chain
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Katherine J. Harless Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-0.74%10 362
DEERE & COMPANY11.96%118 320
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG1.91%5 126
ESCORTS LIMITED-2.55%2 989
ALAMO GROUP INC.5.35%1 849
LINDSAY CORPORATION-8.74%1 522