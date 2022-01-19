Toro : reg; Launches Z Master® 7500-D With 144” Cutting Deck

Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Toro's Z Master® mowers are known to keep crew numbers to a minimum and drive productivity up. Now, the new Z Master 7500-D is taking performance to a whole other level with a 144" cutting deck.

"The massive TURBO FORCE® cutting deck maximizes productivity for sports fields and grounds crews, while sustaining a high level of performance" says Marissa Garin, product marketing associate. "It allows crews to cover more ground, with less passes, ultimately completing jobs faster, so they can move on to other pressing aspects of the job."

The new Z Master 7500-D 144" adapts to cutting conditions and terrain on the fly by having the ability to choose the correct operating mode for the conditions with Toro's Horizon™ technology. The Horizon onboard intelligence platform enhances the performance of the machine in various mowing conditions and protects the mower by monitoring engine oil temperature and pressure. Fuel expense will also be reduced while maintaining top-level performance.

The mowing deck can fold its wings up to 83 inches, allowing it to fit on most standard size trailers and travel through narrow areas. The wings flex up to 20 degrees and down to 15 degrees, which contour to the ground as you mow, giving you a pro-quality cut on uneven terrain. Built to last with a protective engine hood, bullnose bumper, maintenance-free cast aluminum spindles and a 7-gauge deck, the new Z Master 7500-D 144" will get the job done for a long time to come.

For more information on the new Toro Z Master 7500-D, please click here

Toro® Z Master® 7500-D 144"

