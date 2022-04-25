Log in
    TTC   US8910921084

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 10:44:24 am EDT
81.92 USD   -1.95%
10:33aTORO : to Support The R&A Women in Golf Charter
PU
04/06TORO : Community Impact Project Brings Improvements to Folly Farm Nature Reserve
PU
04/05THE TORO COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Toro : to Support The R&A Women in Golf Charter

04/25/2022 | 10:33am EDT
Download Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Toro Company announces its support of The R&A Women in Golf Charter by becoming a signatory of the industry-wide initiative. According to The R&A, the Women in Golf Charter aims to create a more inclusive golf culture by enabling more women and girls to realise their potential at all levels of the sport. To achieve this, the Charter requires the support and participation of other national golf federations, businesses and organisations, like Toro - who is a trusted leader in golf grounds maintenance equipment and irrigation solutions with a global presence in more than 125 countries.

As a proud supporter of the Women in Golf Charter and also a founding partner of The R&A's new community golf facility at Lethamhill in Glasgow, Scotland, Toro will be providing annual apprenticeships to women and minorities to encourage further career development and diversity in the golf industry.

"We have built a legacy of giving back by actively leveraging our expertise, resources and business partnerships to increase interest and engagement in the golf industry, specifically among women and girls," stated Judson McNeil, President, The Toro Company Foundation. "Furthering our efforts through official support of The R&A Women in Golf Charter reinforces the ongoing commitment to bringing more diversity to the game of golf."

Toro's commitment to the Women in Golf Charter isn't its only inclusion initiative. Toro has served as preferred supplier and partner to First Tee since 1998. During the 24-year partnership, Toro has supported girls' access to careers in the golf industry, STEM educational programs and Grow the Game Grants focused on expanding diversity in the game of golf by the inclusion of more girls. And as the official partner of the ANNIKA Foundation's "Share My Passion" golf clinic, Toro is helping to introduce young girls to the game of golf and support the Foundation's goal of developing women's golf around the world.

Additionally, the Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year Award - hosted in partnership with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) -celebrates the next generation of talented and dedicated greenskeepers. In 2021, Toro was excited to recognise Rhian Barton of The Wisley Golf Club. She was the first woman to win the prestigious award.

Beyond external initiatives, Toro has also established the Women's Initiative Network to create, promote and support a culture of equality and inclusiveness for women across all business functions within the company.

To view Toro's charter, click here. For more information on Toro equipment and irrigation products for the golf industry worldwide, please visit toro.com/golf.

Disclaimer

The Toro Company published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 14:28:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
