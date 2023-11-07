The Toro Company
Equities
TTC
US8910921084
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|83.05 USD
|-1.01%
|+1.81%
|-26.63%
|Oct. 03
|U.S. Currency
|FA
|Sep. 19
|Toro Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.34 a Share, Payable Oct. 18 to Shareholders of Record on Oct. 4
|MT
Presenter SpeechTimothy Wojs (Analysts)And we're happy to have The Toro Company join us again at our Global Indust...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services; turf irrigation systems; landscaping equipment and lighting products; snow and ice management products; agricultural irrigation (ag-irrigation) systems; rental, specialty and underground construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow and ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products. The Residential segment consists of consists of walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand.
SectorHeavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-12-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
83.05USD
Average target price
103.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.02%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-26.63%
|8 713 M $
|+46.04%
|4 082 M $
|-14.37%
|3 781 M $
|+126.71%
|2 681 M $
|-24.11%
|1 413 M $
|+10.84%
|1 403 M $
|+12.18%
|701 M $
|+26.67%
|579 M $
|0.00%
|550 M $
|+77.76%
|488 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock The Toro Company - Nyse
- News
- Transcript : The Toro Company Presents at 2023 Baird's Global Industrial Conference, Nov-07-2023 04