The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services; turf irrigation systems; landscaping equipment and lighting products; snow and ice management products; agricultural irrigation (ag-irrigation) systems; rental, specialty and underground construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow and ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products. The Residential segment consists of consists of walk power mowers, zero-turn riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, blower-vacuums, chainsaws, string trimmers, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand.